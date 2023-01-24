Home » News » India » Air India Fined Rs 10 Lakh for Not Reporting Peeing Incident on Paris-Delhi Flight

Air India Fined Rs 10 Lakh for Not Reporting Peeing Incident on Paris-Delhi Flight

This incident happened on December 6 on Air India flight 142 and later the male passenger was apprehended

January 24, 2023

Earlier also, the aviation regulatory body had sought a report from Air India on the incident.
Earlier also, the aviation regulatory body had sought a report from Air India on the incident. (File photo/IANS)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Tata Group-owned Air India for not reporting the December 6 incident where a passenger onboard its Paris-New Delhi flight allegedly urinated on a vacant seat and blanket of a woman co-passenger to it and delaying in referring the matter to its Internal Committee.

This is the second time in less than a week that the DGCA has taken enforcement action against the airline in connection with unruly passenger behaviour.

“Enforcement action in the form of a financial penalty of Rs 10,00,000 has been imposed on Air India for not reporting the incident to DGCA and delaying in referring the matter to its Internal Committee, which is a violation of applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements," the statement said.

This incident happened on December 6 on Air India flight 142 and the pilot of the aircraft reported the matter to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport about it, following which the male passenger was apprehended.

Earlier also, the aviation regulatory body had sought a report from Air India on the incident.

(with inputs from PTI)

