DGCA Temporarily Suspends SpiceJet's Licence to Carry Dangerous Goods

Aviation regulator DGCA has temporarily suspended SpiceJet’s licence for the transportation of ‘dangerous goods’ for alleged violations, according to sources. The suspension is for 30 days, and during this period, SpiceJet will not be allowed to carry dangerous goods, including lithium-ion batteries, on its domestic as well as international flights, the sources told .

