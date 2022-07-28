Dhanbad Judge Murder Case: CBI Special Court Convicts Both Accused Exactly One Year After Uttam Anand's Death

A CBI special court on Thursday convicted both accused in the murder of additional sessions judge Uttam Anand, who was rammed by an auto-rickshaw on a deserted road in Dhanbad exactly a year ago on July 28, 2021. The court gave its verdict against accused Lakhan Verma and Rahul Verma charged under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence) along with other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on August 6.

Special CBI judge Rajinikanth Pathak delivered the verdict in the murder case. During the hearing, the court recorded the statement of 58 witnesses out of a total of 169 mentioned in the CBI chargesheet. The CBI had said Lakhan and Rahul deliberately hit judge Anand leading to his death.

On the morning of July 28, 2021, Anand left his home for a morning walk. An auto-rickshaw rammed him from behind at Randheer Prasad Verma Chowk in Dhanbad. He was declared dead by doctors on being brought to hospital. According to the autopsy report, the death had occurred “due to injuries caused by hard and blunt substance" on the head. When the incident took place last year, Anand’s wife Kriti Sinha had told police that it appeared the driver “hit him on the head in a pre-planned manner, leading to his death".

The CBI, too, said the CCTV footage of the incident showed that it was a murder and not a road accident, and that the judge was targeted. The Supreme Court and the Jharkhand High Court had taken suo motu cognizance of the incident.

The CBI said in its chargesheet: “After the hit, the driver did not slow down the speed nor did he stop the autorickshaw to see the physical condition of the victim, which is otherwise a normal human reflex action of the driver after hitting the person. Therefore, it appears the autorickshaw driver had targeted Uttam Anand."

It also said one of the two accused, “Rahul Kumar Verma is a professional thief who keeps looking for vulnerable targets", and that he and his alleged accomplice Lakhan Verma had been “looking for a chance to execute the plan".

HIGH-PROFILE CASE

Due to the high-profile nature of the case, on the recommendation of the Jharkhand government, the investigation was handed over to the CBI on August 4, 2021. This was soon after a special investigation team set up by the state government probed the matter.

On October 20, 2021, the CBI filed a chargesheet against both the accused. Apart from the murder charge, the CBI also registered two separate FIRs of vehicle and mobile phone theft. On February 2, the sessions court framed charges and completed the trial after 35 hearings.

The incident was seen as an “attack on judicial independence". Chief Justice of India NV Ramana had spoken to the Chief Justice of Jharkhand HC on the matter.

During the trial, there were several instances when the HC castigated the CBI for “vague" filings. As part of its probe, the central agency recreated the crime scene, took advice from experts, and announced cash rewards from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Another controversial move — which did not sit well with the court — was the CBI’s decision to get the brain profiling of both accused.

The state government also faced flak for running a forensic lab in a “primitive stage". The samples of the accused had to be returned as there was no blood and urine testing facility, due to which they had to be sent to CFSL, Delhi.

