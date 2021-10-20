Dhanbad Judge Murder: CBI Files Chargesheet, Says ‘Pre-planned' Killing; Looking Into 'Larger Conspiracy’

The CBI on Wednesday filed a chargesheet in the alleged murder of Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand, stating that it was a pre-planned killing. The probe agency is looking into the larger conspiracy behind the alleged murder. The chargesheet was filed against auto-rickshaw driver Lakhan Verma and his accomplice Rahul Verma, who are both in judicial custody.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Uttam Anand was allegedly murdered in Jharkhand on July 29. Both the accused were arrested by Jharkhand Police, which claimed that they were driving the auto-rickshaw that seemed to have deliberately run over the Judge from behind while he was out on a morning walk.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had raised concern over the case asking for a CBI probe, following which Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren had transferred the case to the central investigating agency.

The CBI had last month lodged two cases regarding the theft of the auto-rickshaw and three mobile phones that were believed to have been used in the alleged murder. News18 had earlier reported that the CBI had lodged two FIRs on September 7 and the content of the FIRs indicate that there seems to be a conspiracy in the matter.

The CBI had dispatched a 20-member team under its ace investigator VK Shukla to probe the case. Shukla was recently awarded by the Union Home Ministry for being among the best investigators.

The first FIR lodged by the CBI on September 7 stated that Dhanbad resident Sugani Devi complained that her auto-rickshaw — number JH10R0461 — was stolen from outside her house around 11pm on the night of July 17. The second FIR stated that another Dhanbad resident Purendu Vishwakarma complained that three of his mobile phones were stolen from his residence on the night of July 28. The judge was run over by an auto-rickshaw the next morning, on July 29, and the stolen phones were apparently used by the conspirators and the accused to keep in touch, it is believed.

