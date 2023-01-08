Dhangri Terror Attack: Death Toll Rises to 7, Op to Nab Militants Continues

The death toll in a recent terror attack at Dhangri village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district has reportedly risen to seven as another person succumbed to their injuries, as per sources on Sunday.

Several civilians were killed and injured when terrorists attacked the village on January 1. While four were killed when the terrorists fired on the houses belonging to the members of a particular community, two cousin sisters lost their lives in an IED explosion the next day. The improvised explosive device (IED) was planted by the terrorists at the house of one of the victims.

Meanwhile, an operation is on to nab the terrorists involved in the attack. Alert troops deployed on the border fence in Balakot have detected and neutralised two terrorists so far, as per a statement by the White Knight Corps. The area has been cordoned off and operations are in progress, they said on Sunday.

On Saturday, at least 18 suspects were detained for questioning. A massive search operation to track down the assailants is going on and “some vital leads" have been found, officials said and expressed hope that the case would be cracked soon, as per news agency PTI.

After the deadly attacks, the Dhangri block of Rajouri district has called off Lohri celebrations set to take place on January 13, as per Indian Express. The elected sarpanches of all the 17 village panchayats in the area decided not to celebrate the festival in the memory of civilians, including two minors, who were killed in back-to-back twin militant attacks.

