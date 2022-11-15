Did Aaftab Meet Another Woman Before Killing Shraddha? Police to Ask Bumble About Murderer’s Dating Profile

The investigation in the bone-chilling murder of Shraddha Walker allegedly by his live-in partner Aaftab Ameen Poonawala is taking new twists and turns as more information is coming to light. As part of the ongoing probe, Delhi Police will now write to dating app Bumble to get details about Aaftab’s profile and those women who he may have met online.

Aaftab, who allegedly killed his girlfriend cut up her body into 35 pieces and dumped the parts across Delhi, met the victim, Shraddha, on Bumble.

“Delhi Police may write to Bumble to get details of Aaftab’s profile to find details of women who visited him in his house when body was still in refrigerator. Police looking at possibility if any of these women could be a reason behind this killing," news agency ANI reported citing Delhi Police sources.

Aaftab has confessed that he met several women and slept with them in the same house as Shraddha’s severed body remained in the refrigerator.

A senior police officer told CNN-News18 that Poonawala continued using the dating app, which had also become a sour point between him and his live-in partner leading to frequent fights and eventually to her murder.

“Poonawala continued meeting other women through this application, which Walkar did not appreciate. They often had fights on this. Poonawala has told us that she had become possessive about him. However, he has also alleged that Walkar too used the same app to meet other men. He further confessed that he met many women and slept with them in the same house as Walkar’s severed body remained in the refrigerator," the officer said, requesting not to be named.

Aaftab Poonawala allegedly strangled his partner, Shraddha Walkar, on May 18 after a fight. After some googling, he chopped her body into pieces and bought a 300-litre fridge to store the parts. For 18 days, he went out around 2 am and disposed of the parts one by one, at different spots.

Poonawala and 29-year-old Walkar lived on the first floor of a building at Street Number 1 in Chhatarpur Pahadi area. The couple moved to the house in Mehrauli on May 15. On the 18th of that month, an argument broke out between them and Poonawala tried to shut her mouth with his hand. He later allegedly strangulated her, police said.

The next day, he purchased a saw and a 300-litre refrigerator, taking inspiration from American crime drama ‘Dexter’. On May 20, he sawed her body into 35 pieces and dumped them in the fridge.

Poonawala had studied hotel management and worked as a chef a few years ago. He had undergone a two-week training on how to cut meat, which he used to chop Walkar’s body. “He cut her body for two days," an official said.

Police said Poonawala would pack the refrigerator’s deep freezer with the pieces and put the remaining ones in the bottom tray. After some time, he would take the frozen pieces out to deep freeze those kept in the tray. He also used incense sticks and room freshener to suppress the foul smell.

He used to take out the chopped pieces, pack them in polythene bags and take them to the forest in a backpack. “He would go to the jungle at around 2 am and return a couple of hours later. He repeated this for around 20 days," the official said.

According to police, Poonawala is “sharp-minded" and was more comfortable answering them in English though he knew Hindi.

Poonawala and Walkar met each other on an online dating app. Later, they started working for the same call centre in Mumbai and fell in love. But their families objected to the relationship as they belonged to different faiths, prompting the couple to move out of the financial capital. They went to Himachal Pradesh and later arrived in Delhi. They stayed at a hotel in Paharganj here for a day and later moved to a hostel in Saidulajab in south Delhi.

