Did Badminton Tournament Lead to Bengaluru High-Rise Becoming Covid Cluster? Probe On as 27 Test Positive

Health officials are probing a badminton tournament as a possible source of infection after 27 people tested positive for coronavirus at an apartment complex in Bengaluru, which has now been declared a Covid-19 cluster by the BBMP.

After initial few cases, the health authorities tested everyone who took part in the tournament and so far, 27 people have tested positive, officials said, adding that containment measures have been put in place and the samples sent for genome sequencing.

According to BBMP’s chief health officer (public health) Balasundar, the cases have been detected in multiple floors of the two towers in the apartment complex. The civic body has now closed all common spaces, including gyms and swimming pool, and extended the micro containment measures to include one floor above and below the flat where the infected persons reside.

He also said that the source of infection has been traced to a badminton event that was held at the apartment complex on December 18. It is said that around 77 residents participated/ attended the event. “Two to three days after the event, some residents reported some mild symptoms. They voluntarily got tested," he said. He also said that though some residents had travel history, none of them had travelled to and returned from any of the high risk countries.

On Tuesday, “night curfew" announced by the Karnataka government for ten days as part of its containment measures to control further Covid-19 spread came into effect from 10pm to 5am till January 7.

There has been a steady increase in the number of Covid-19 clusters in the state and in the number of Omicron variant’s infections. The government has said that it is imposing additional containment measures proactively to break the chain of transmission in the state.

Stating that the night curfew has been decided following experts’ advice, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in a statement today has appealed to public to cooperate with authorities and police, by following the rules, for larger public good. As part of containment measures, the government also banned all New Year parties and gatherings in public places, and places like eateries, hotels, pubs, clubs and restaurants have been asked to operate with 50 per cent of their seating capacity from December 30 to January 2.

According to the government order during night curfew, the movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited, except for essential activities, patients and their attendants, industries and companies requiring night operations, vehicles carrying goods, bus, trains, metro, air travel, home delivery and e-commerce operations, among others. Employees of companies working during night shifts can move around with a valid ID card. Movement of passengers for the sake of travel through bus, trains and air will be allowed on displaying valid travel documents or tickets.

The order also states that only essential staff or employees of IT and ITeS companies shall work from the office, while the rest will work from home.

