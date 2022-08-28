Did Pollution Level Shoot Up After Supertech Towers Demolition? Noida Authority Says This

Hours after the Noida-based Supertech Twin Towers were demolished, authorities on Sunday said the air quality was “within acceptable limits" in the nearby areas. Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari in a tweet said, officials who closely monitored the AQI and PM 10 levels before and post the demolition have reported that the air quality is within acceptable limits. The monitoring of air pollution was done through 20 stations with the help of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS).

In a series of tweets, Maheshwari said the air quality is well controlled in 12 locations: Sector 91, Mayur School, Sector 76, Amrapali Sector 94, City Centre, Botanical Garden, Okhla Bird Sanctuary Metro, Aushadhi Park, Sector 125, Sector 62, Sector 1 and Sector 116. According to data, the air quality was “satisfactory" in Botanical Garden with air quality index (AQI) at 58, particulate matter (PM) 10 at 57 and “moderate" in Sector 76 with AQI 118 and PM 10 at 116 at 8 am. However, after the demolition, the air quality according to the latest bulletin at 4 pm showed AQI 56.6 and PM 10 at 78, both “satisfactory’ levels in Sector 91, while Sector 116 reported “moderate" air quality levels at 126 AQI and PM 10 respectively.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good", 51 and 100 “satisfactory", 101 and 200 “moderate", 201 and 300 “poor", 301 and 400 “very poor", and 401 and 500 “severe".

Authorities had made elaborate arrangements including keeping medical and administration team members on stand by for any emergency, installation of anti-Smog guns and air quality monitoring stations in various locations around the site in Sector 93 A.

The razing down of the nearly 100-metre-tall structures took place at 2:30 pm with over 3,700 kg explosives in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found the construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms. The demolition generated an estimated 80,000 tonnes of construction and demolition waste and sent huge clouds of dust billowing in the air.

Health experts have warned of eye irritation, dust allergy, bouts of unstoppable coughing and other symptoms for nearby residents, especially among people with already existing health issues. According to Dr Angshuman Mukherjee, a pulmonologist at Fortis Hospital, the blast will lead to immediate as well as delayed health complications. “The immediate effect will be eye problems, coughing, sneezing and dust allergy. Those who already have lung issues such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) may witness a bout of illness triggered by the demolition."

Officials have advised residents to take precautions such as the usage of N-95 masks and eyeglasses till pollutants dissipate as well as wearing full-sleeve clothes and avoiding morning walks for a few days.

