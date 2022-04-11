'Didn't Know If We Would Survive': Stranded Mid-Air for Hours, J'khand Ropeway Survivors Narrate Ordeal

For Anil, Sunday’s trip to the Trikut Hills in Jharkhand’s Deogarh was supposed to be a usual weekend that turned into a nightmare when the cable cars on a ropeway he was using to visit the Baba Baidyanath Temple collided with one another, leading to two deaths and an arduous rescue operation by the Indian Air Force (IAF) which is still underway.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Anil said the administration was successful in providing water and food to them and thanked the IAF for rescuing them. “We weren’t sure if we would survive. But the IAF rescued us. We kept calling the helpline number and got information about our situation."

Sushila Devi, another passenger stuck on the ropeway, however said they did not get even water when they were stuck. “We were stuck since 4pm on Sunday evening and were brought down through ropes by the IAF. We were scared to come down using a rope but didn’t have an option."

At least two people were killed and several injured in a cable-car collision at Trikut hills in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident appears to have been caused by a technical snag, an official said, adding, that the exact cause is yet to be ascertained. The ropeway manager and other employees fled the spot after the incident, news agency PTI reported.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was sent to the spot for the rescue operation, Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was also assisting in the operation.

Both the DC and Superintendent of Police Subhash Chandra Jat are monitoring the rescue operation from the spot.

Godda MP Nishikant Dubey said that he had informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jharkhand Chief Secretary Sukhdeo Singh and requested for deployment of NDRF teams.

Jharkhand Tourism says that the Trikut ropeway, close to the Baba Baidyanath Temple, is India’s highest vertical ropeway. The ropeway, situated around 20 km from Baba Baidyanath Temple, is around 766-metres-long, while the hill is 392-meters-high.

