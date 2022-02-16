Diego Maradona Stolen Watch: Accused Gets Bail as Assam Police Fails to File Charge Sheet

Two months after a person from Assam got world attention after stealing legendary footballer Diego Maradona’s watch, the accused Wazid Hussain got bail following no evidence submitted in court.

The Assam Police couldn’t provide any evidence or time stipulated charge sheet in the court which led to Wazid’s release. The Sivasagar Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court released Wazid Hussain for a bail bond of Rs 15,000 on Tuesday.

“The Court gave Police enough time to submit necessary evidence but police couldn’t do so. They couldn’t establish the fact that he stole Diego Maradona’s watch from Dubai. The statutory period of two months expired but Police failed to prove their point in court with any evidence or they could submit any charge sheet," said Wazid Hussain’s lawyer Ramjan Ali.

The 37-year-old Wazid Hussain was arrested on December 11 in Sivasgar. Assam police recovered many valuable items from his possession including a limited edition Hublot watch which was revealed as Maradon’s watch. Police also seized iPads, toys, lighters etc. A case no. 1388/2021 under IPC 380/411 was registered against Wazid.

The Assam police after his arrest explained the Heritage Hubot watch which they recovered in his possession had football legend’s initials, his famous number 10, and his logo printed on it. They said it’s a single edition watch and the normal one is worth Rs 15 lakh in the market and this one is priceless.

The Director General of Assam Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, tweeted a photograph with more details about the suspect. (https://twitter.com/DGPAssamPolice/status/1469535396870516737)

Reacting on the matter then, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also tweeted. (https://twitter.com/himantabiswa/status/1469519162938519552)

After Wazid’s arrest, the Chief Minister took to Twitter and announced this as ‘An act of international cooperation between Assam Police with Dubai Police through Indian federal LEA.’

But opposed to the claim the case hold no water in the courtroom and the judicial magistrate court in Sibsagar granted bail to the accused Wazid Hussein after spending two months in custody.

“If they had any evidence establishing their claim that Wazid stole Maradona’s watch they would have submitted it in court but since they couldn’t it’s apparent their claim was not true. They had no evidence or legal proof or necessary document supporting the claim of stealing a valuable item from Dubai theory. There was no charge sheet," said advocate Ramjan Ali told.

As alleged there has been a wrong police action in the case since its initial stage. Reportedly, the Assam police proceedings didn’t comply with the existing international legal framework as they should have been in this matter.

The accused Wazid went to UAE in 2015 and returned in August 2021 August. He was working as a security guard in Dubai at a company that was storing the belongings of the late Argentinian footballer. He was arrested at his parents-in-law’s residence in Charaideo, Sivasagar.

While with Police, Wazid claimed that the watch was gifted to him by one Nigerian acquaintance Derik in Dubai. The police, however, negated his version and said keeping in view the value of the watch, the option of giving it as a gift doesn’t arise.

So far, the Police have not given any official statement on Wazid’s bail or about the investigation proceedings about the much-hyped case.

