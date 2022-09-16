Digital Wishes for a Tech-Savvy Leader: From e-Cards to Virtual Exhibition, Celebrate PM Modi's 72nd B'day

From blood donation drives, health check-ups and tree plantations to Covid-19 vaccination and sanitation campaigns, the stage is all set to ring in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday on Saturday with a “Seva Pakhwada" across the country for a period of 16 days from September 17 to October 2.

If you are among those who wish to extend their wishes to the prime minister on his special day, the NaMo App is the one-stop solution for your problems. You can not only wish PM Modi on the app but also display your creativity with several new features launched to mark the milestone.

NaMo App users can now use special features such as ‘Family-e Card’, videos, virtual exhibitions and more to send their wishes to PM Modi.

RINGING IN CELEBRATIONS, DIGITALLY

• Crores of Indians send their regards to PM Modi on his birthday. This year, using the NaMo App, these wishes can be sent by recording a video message or a photo that can be directly uploaded on the app.

• This year, NaMo app users will also get a chance to include their entire family in one greeting before they send it to the prime minister.

• A personalised e-card can be shared with every family member where they can add their message before finally uploading it to be sent to PM Modi.

• Be it your family at home, the one at your local booth, your professional office family, your class in school or your neighbourhood, now there’s a personalised e-card for every family.

NEW WAYS TO LEARN ABOUT PM MODI

Apart from the e-cards, every year a virtual exhibition on PM Modi’s life is hosted on the NaMo App, which features the challenges he faced, the innovative ideas he used to overcome them and how he was instrumental to growth — first in Gujarat as the chief minister and then for India as the Prime Minister.

This year, using advanced technology, people will be able to pick the moments from PM Modi’s life that they most connect with and create a short video of the same. This personalised video that every user may create will then be available to share on every social media platform, all using the same NaMo App.

HOW PM MODI HAS CELEBRATED HIS BIRTHDAYS IN POWER

The prime minister, who prefers a working birthday, will be in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday to release eight cheetahs being brought from Namibia into the Kuno National Park. The wild cats were declared extinct in the country in the 1950s.

In 2014, PM Modi welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping in Ahmedabad on his 64th birthday and showed him Sabarmati Ashram and Sabarmati Riverfront.

On his 65th birthday in 2015, he visited ‘Shauryanjali’, a six-day military exhibition to mark the golden jubilee of the 1965 Indo-Pak War in New Delhi.

PM Modi flew to Gujarat on his 66th in 2016 birthday and took blessings of his mother in Gandhinagar. Later, he went to Navsari where he attended a function where aid was distributed to the differently-abled persons.

On his 67th birthday, PM Modi started the day by taking blessings of his mother in Gandhinagar. Later, he dedicated Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadia to the nation.

PM Modi celebrated his 68th birthday at his parliamentary constituency Varanasi with school children. He also gave gifts including solar lamp, stationary, school bags and notebooks to the students of the school. After spending his 68th birthday with students, the Prime Minister offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, where he was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among others.

PM Modi visited the Statue of Unity and Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat on his 69th birthday. He also addressed a public rally there.

As the nation was battling with the Covid-19 pandemic, PM Modi’s birthday remained low-key in 2020. The BJP organised events with focus on public service across the country to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday as ‘Sewa Divas’.

In 2021, the Prime Minister participated virtually in the 21st Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), and through video-message in the Joint SCO-CSTO Outreach Session on Afghanistan.

