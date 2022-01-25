Dip in Daily Covid Tally, Metros Seeing Fewer Cases. Has 3rd Wave Peaked in India? Here’s What Numbers Say

As India sees a fall in daily Covid infections and the caseload decreasing in metro cities, data suggests that the country might have already witnessed the peak of third wave.

With 2,55,874 new Covid cases, India witnessed decreasing daily infections for the fourth consecutive day. After reporting over 3-lakh fresh infections for five consecutive days, the new cases on Tuesday fell below 3-lakh mark.

The country also saw dip in active cases for the first time in 28 days. The health ministry said that active cases have decreased to 22,36,842, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.15 per cent. A reduction of 12,493 cases has been recorded in active cases in a span of 24 hours.

Government sources on Monday said that the Covid-19 cases in the country are likely to decline in the country by February 15 while the infections have already started reducing in some states and metro cities.

The daily cases which were at record high in top four cities- Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai- have already witnessed a steep fall. Delhi on Monday saw a sharp dip in its daily Covid-19 tally as 5,760 fresh infections were registered and Mumbai also recorded 1,857 cases.

Meanwhile, 19 out of 36 states and UTs have reported a fall in active cases. Earlier, 524 districts (or 71.4%) in the country were reporting rise in weekly test positivity rate on January 19. Currently, the number of districts has come down to 373 on January 23.

The difference between new cases reported in the last seven days and the preceding seven days in India is at 25 percent, whereas the world average is at 7 percent.

Government sources have also said that the vaccination coverage in the country has reduced the impact of the third wave as 74 percent of the adult population in the country is fully vaccinated.

The dip in Covid caseload can also be comprehended with the declining positivity rates. The current test positivity rate in the country on Tuesday is 15.52 percent, down from 20.75 percent recorded the previous day.

