Director Bala to Helm New Film With Suriya. Know More Here

Director Bala, who gave Suriya the biggest opening with the movie Nanda, is all set to direct Jai Bhim actor again. If sources are to be believed, the movie is set to be launched in Madurai on March 18.

The yet-to-be-titled film is being produced by 2D Entertainment, the production house owned by Suriya. According to reports, Jyothika will star opposite Suriya as the female lead. The music for the film is being composed by GV Prakash.

According to reports, a huge set is being created in Madurai for the movie, which is going to be Surya’s 41st of career. Bala, on the other hand, is looking forward to the film and hoping to make it a success. This comes after a string of flops for the director.

Tharai Thapattai and Avan Ivan, the last two projects of Bala, didn’t live up to expectations. The movie Nachiyar, which starred Jyotika, was a moderate success. Desperate for a hit, he tried the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy in Tamil starring Vikram. But the project did not go through and the movie was made with a different director.

All of this took a huge toll on his career and confidence. The string of setbacks forced Bala to try and recover from this decline and get back in the game again. His fans are looking forward to his movie with Suriya and hoping that he gets his mojo back soon.

