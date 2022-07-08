Director Pradeep Ranganathan to Play Lead in His Next Directorial Love Today

Director Pradeep Ranganathan will be returning to the director’s chair after a break of three years with his next Love Today. This title is taken from Love Today written and directed by Balasekaran released on May 9, 1997. Interestingly, Pradeep will also be playing the lead role in the film.

Two posters related to the film were shared by AGS Entertainment, the company producing the venture. These posters were shared on Twitter. Pradeep, producers Kalpathi S Ganesh, Kalpathi Suresh and music producer Yuvan Shankar Raja were mentioned in these posters. Sathyaraj, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Aishwarya Kalpathi and S.m Venkat Manickam were also tagged in this post.

With such a talented cast, the audience is now eagerly waiting for Love Today. Sharing these posters, Pradeep wrote on Twitter that the film was dedicated to the girl who left him.

In these posters, Pradeep is smoking cigarettes while looking at a phone.

According to the reports, the shooting for this film started last year. Now it is proceeding towards its completion. According to reports, actress Ivana will also be there in this film.

This is the first time Pradeep will be seen acting in a film. Pradeep said that he was writing the story of Love Today during the lockdown and found himself fit enough to play the lead role.

According to him, acting and directing simultaneously were a bit tiring. Despite that, he loved working on this film. Pradeep said that his film Love Today will talk about the positives and negatives of experiencing love in the present generation. He describes that everyone has an ex-partner in their lives and his film Love Today will be based on that. Pradeep said that Love Today will show a happy climax.

Pradeep said that Love Today was shot entirely in Chennai and Pondicherry.

