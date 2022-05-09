Divine Intervention? Thief Returns Mangalsutra Stolen from K’taka Temple With Rs 101 Penalty

Miracles are usually reserved for the metaphysical realm. But residents of Uppinahalli village in Mysuru district of Karnataka got to witness one recently. Well, sort of.

The saga started with a shocking theft a week ago at the Durgamba Devi temple in Uppinahalli. The culprits had wiped the hundi (donation box) clean and also decamped with jewellery on the idol of the goddess, including a mangalsutra.

Villagers and temple authorities immediately informed the police who locked the premises for four days to conduct an investigation. The probe, however, failed to lead to the thieves.

The villagers decided to open the doors of the temple on the fifth day to carry on with prayer rituals. It was at that moment that a huge surprise was in store for the priest who went forward to open the door.

On the door was the stolen mangalsutra along with Rs 101, the amount designated as ‘thappu kaanike’ or the monetary penalty one offers to the gods to atone for sins.

This is the second such incident reported in a Karnataka temple in recent weeks. In the previous case, a thief had broken open the lock of Sri Subramanya Swamy Temple in Tavarekere in Bengaluru. But instead of stealing any valuables, he was caught on CCTV praying to the idol and then leaving the premises quietly.

