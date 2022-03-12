Divya Kashi Yatra: IRCTC's Luxurious Delhi to Varanasi Tour Package to Start on March 22

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come up with a luxurious and affordable tour package Divya Kashi Yatra for devotees travelling from Delhi to Varanasi.

Dekho Apna Desh Deluxe AC Tourist Train, equipped with modern amenities for this spiritual journey, will be flagged off from Delhi’s Safdarjung station on March 22. On account of increasing demand, the journey will resume on March 28. The booking is currently underway and the fare starts from Rs 24500.

In this 5-day trip, tourists will get to visit religious places of Kashi, the ancient ghats of Uttarvahini Ganga, offering to goddess Ganga during Ganga aarti in the evening, famous Vishwanath temple, Kaal Bhairav temple, Tulsi-Manas Temple, Sankat-Mochan Hanuman Temple, Durga Temple, and Bharat Mata Temple and ancient temples located on the route of world-famous Panchkoshi Yatra of Kashi, Kardameshwar Shiva Temple, Bhimchandi, Rameshwar Shiva Temple, Shivpur and Kapileshwar Temple will also be visited.

Advertisement

In addition, tourists will also be able to visit the Buddhist Stupa in Sarnath and the Craft Museum located at the Commercial Facilitation Center and enjoy the cultural evening.

The AC first-class fare for this unique Kashi Yatra is Rs. 29950/- per person and AC second class fare is Rs. 24500/- will be per person.

In the price of this tour package, apart from rail travel, delicious vegetarian food, excursions by air-conditioned vehicles, accommodation in AC hotels, guides, insurance, etc. will also be provided. Government/PSU employees can also avail of LTC facility on this journey as per eligibility based on the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

Pure vegetarian food prepared in the pantry car of the train will be served to the passengers. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, this fully air-conditioned tourist train will have two rail dining restaurants, a modern kitchen car and foot massager for passengers, a mini library, modern and clean toilets, and shower cubicles, in addition to passenger coaches. Along with this, security guards, electronic lockers, and CCTV cameras will also be available in each coach for security. It will be mandatory for every passenger of 15 years of age and above to have both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for booking the journey.

Advertisement

According to the information given by IRCTC, booking for this tour package can be done online by visiting the IRCTC- website www.irctctourism.com.

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.