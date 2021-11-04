Diwali 2021 LIVE Updates: Cheaper Petrol, Diesel in Diwali Gift; PM Modi to Mark Day with Soldiers; US Introduces Bill to Declare Holiday

Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Odisha and others have announced a blanket ban on firecrackers, while others have announced a limited use of green crackers. The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday marked the festival with Deepotsav celebrations on a grand scale in Ayodhya district. The holy city created a world record when over nine lakh diyas were lit along the banks of river Saryu.

Meanwhile, the Centre announced a cut on the excise duty on petrol and diesel as a Diwali gift on Thursday, which led to several BJP and NDA-ruled states reducing the VAT on fuel to further provide relief to consumers. The Centre on Wednesday, in a Diwali bonanza, announced to slash excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively. It also urged the states to reduce the VAT on petrol and diesel. The state governments in BJP-ruled Assam, Goa, Tripura, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Gujarat, UP and Bihar, where the party is an ally of the ruling government, declared to reduce VAT on fuel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to celebrate Diwali with soldiers this year too, sources said. The prime minister, who lit diyas with Army soldiers at the Longewala border in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer last year, will visit Jammu and Kashmir this time and is likely to head to Nowshera, Rajouri border post on the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday, top government sources added. He also wished the nation on the festival and said, “I wish that this festival of lights brings happiness, prosperity and good fortune in your lives.”

US lawmakers, led by Congresswoman Carolyn B Maloney from New York, on Wednesday announced that a bill has been introduced in the House of Representatives to declare Diwali, festival of lights, a federal holiday. I’m very, very happy and excited to be introducing the Deepavali Day Act this week alongside members of the Congressional Indian Caucus, which will enshrine Diwali into law as a federal holiday, Maloney said at an event at the US Capitol.

The historic legislation is co-sponsored by a number of lawmakers including Indian-American Congresswoman Raja Krishnamoorthi, Krishnamoorthi has also introduced a resolution in the US Congress recognising the religious and historical significance of Diwali. Maloney said that Diwali this year symbolises the nation’s continuing journey out of the darkness of COVID-19.

