Diwali 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets People on Dhanteras

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Dhanteras. In a tweet, he wrote: “Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Dhanteras." Dhanteras is being celebrated today on November 2. The sacred event is part of the Diwali or Deepavali celebrations which begin this year on November 2 and end on November 6 with Bhai Dooj.

Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi is a Hindu festival in which the Hindu God of Ayurveda, Dhanvantari, who is an avatar of Lord Vishnu, is worshipped. The word “Dhanteras" consists of two parts — “Dhan" refers to wealth and “Teras" means “thirteen." Dhanteras is observed on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha on the month of Ashwin as per the Hindu calendar.

The shubh muhurat for Dhanteras begins around 5.42 pm and ends by 7.31 pm. Devotees purchase various items, in particular household items such as utensils and broomsticks. Such items are then offered to the god Dhanvantari during the puja rituals. People also purchase gold and silver items such as jewellery, coins, and bars for this occasion.

People acquire gold or silver coins, jewellery, new clothing, and utensils on this day since it is thought that doing so brings good luck into one’s life. On this day, people worship Goddess Lakshmi. This holiday is generally celebrated with zeal in India since it is regarded as one of the most important of all Hindu festivals.

