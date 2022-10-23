Diwali 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Visit Ayodhya on the Eve of Diwali Today; Delhi's AQI to Deteriorate to 'Very Poor' Category

Last Updated: October 23, 2022, 08:41 IST
Delhi’s overall air quality on Sunday was recorded in ‘Poor’ category with Air Quality Index at 266, as per SAFAR India air quality service.
Nearly 18 lakh diyas, 22,000 volunteers, fireworks, a laser show, and Ramlila performances will be a part of this year’s grand “Deepotsav" celebrations in Ayodhya on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be attending the sixth edition of the Deepotsav. Taking to Twitter, Adityanath said, “Shree Ayodhya ji is ready for a grand and divine Deepotsav. All of you are welcome. Jai Shree Ram." READ MORE
Traffic moved at a snail’s pace in places like Anand Vihar Karol Bagh, Azadpur and many others on Saturday as people thronged markets for shopping on Dhanteras. The Delhi Traffic Control Room was bogged with calls from commuters from various parts of the city who complained about heavy traffic at several intersections. “Places like Karol Bagh, Anand Vihar, Dwarka, Kondli Chowk, Najafgarh, Azadpur Mandawali, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, Janpath, Laxmi Nagar have been witnessing heavy traffic jams," a senior traffic official posted at the Delhi Traffic Control Room said. “We have received several calls from these areas complaining about traffic jams. We have accordingly deputed our personnel on the ground to normalise the traffic for smooth vehicular traffic," he said.
Here are the dos and don’ts that one should keep in mind while conducting Diwali Puja.
-Clean your house and workplace. Following this, decorate it with lights, lamps, diyas, flowers, rangoli, and candles.
-Keeping a Manglik Kalash which is covered with unpeeled coconut on both sides of the main gate is deemed to be auspicious.
-Then, clean the place of worship. Spread a red cloth where you plan to perform the puja. After this, put the idols of Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati and Lord Ganesha on the cloth. Then install the idol of Goddess Shodasha.
The Reserve Bank of India has released the list of bank holidays for the month of October. According to the guidelines, banks will be closed on all public holidays with some regional holidays depending on the state. Banks across India will remain closed on October 22, on Dhanteras, on October 23 (Sunday) and on October 24 on account of Kali Puja/Deepavali/Diwali.
Delhi Police has beefed up security arrangements in markets, malls and heavy footfall areas to ensure a smooth and safe Diwali, officials said on Saturday. Elaborate security arrangements have been made, especially in markets, malls, vital installations and places likely to draw large crowds, they said. Police visibility has been enhanced through intensified patrolling and deployments of extra pickets. All personnel are on high alert to thwart any untoward incident, they added. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said, “In view of the festival season, we have intensified patrolling in market areas, extra police pickets have been installed and personnel deployed."
The Chhath festival is set to get back its old flavour and will be celebrated this year along the Yamuna at all the 1,100 ghats in the city. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved the proposal by Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot to allow the celebration of Chhath Puja at different ghats along the Yamuna in Delhi, an official statement said. In view of the approval, directions have been issued to all district magistrates that additional measures may be taken for ensuring that no polluting material is immersed in the river, it said. Measures including banners, posters, audio messages at sites, deployment of CDVs may be employed for ensuring the guidelines issued by the NGT, it added.
Delhi’s overall air quality is predicted to remain in the ‘poor’ to the lower end of ‘very poor’ category until the morning of October 24, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Transport-level winds from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh towards Delhi will pick up from October 24 and, in all likelihood, will bring significant stubble-related emissions to Delhi, SAFAR said. The city’s 24-hour average AQI was recorded in the ‘poor’ category at 265 on Saturday as residents flouted the ban on firecrackers in parts of the national capital ahead of Diwali, according to Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) data.
The RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Saturday slammed the AAP-led Delhi government over the imposition of a complete ban on all kinds of firecrackers in the city, terming the move “inappropriate and unscientific". It also alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government’s “blanket ban" on firecrackers was aimed at misguiding people and diverting their attention from the real cause of air pollution in the national capital. Government agencies have failed to solve the problem of stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and other parts of the country even though it is the “biggest source" of air pollution in the national capital and the surrounding northern states, the SJM said without naming anyone.
No fine will be collected for violation of traffic rules in the state till October 27 in view of Diwali festivities, the Gujarat government has announced. The decision was taken so that people’s “Diwali is not spoiled," said Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi. “From October 21 to 27, traffic police in Gujarat will not collect any fine from people. If anyone is caught without a helmet or driving licence or found violating any other traffic rule during this period, our police will give them a flower," said Sanghavi in Surat on Friday. The decision was taken to give relief to people during Diwali and it was being done under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, he said.
Diwali 2022 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spend Diwali eve in Ayodhya, where a grand Ram Temple is being built. This will be PM Modi’s first visit to Ayodhya after laying the foundation stone for the temple in 2020. It is for the first time that the Prime Minister will be physically participating in the Deepotsav celebrations.
Around 5 pm, the prime minister will perform darshan and pooja at the temporary Ram Temple inside the construction site and then carry out an inspection. A portion of the temple, which is under construction, is likely to be open for pilgrims by December next year. At around 6:30 pm, he will witness an aarti by the Saryu river, which will be followed by Deepotsav celebrations. Before Ayodhya, the PM was in Kedarnath and Badrinath.
