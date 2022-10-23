Diwali 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Visit Ayodhya on the Eve of Diwali Today; Delhi's AQI to Deteriorate to 'Very Poor' Category

Here are the dos and don’ts that one should keep in mind while conducting Diwali Puja.

-Clean your house and workplace. Following this, decorate it with lights, lamps, diyas, flowers, rangoli, and candles.

-Keeping a Manglik Kalash which is covered with unpeeled coconut on both sides of the main gate is deemed to be auspicious.

-Then, clean the place of worship. Spread a red cloth where you plan to perform the puja. After this, put the idols of Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati and Lord Ganesha on the cloth. Then install the idol of Goddess Shodasha.