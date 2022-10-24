Diwali 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Extends Greetings, Ayodhya Sets Record With 15 L Diyas; Delhi's Air on Day Before Diwali Least Polluted in 7 Years

Last Updated: October 24, 2022, 08:43 IST
Diwali 2022 LIVE Updates: India is celebrating the festival of lights today, the first ‘normal Diwali’ two years after the pandemic. From New Delhi to Kolkata, Mumbai to Bengaluru, the streets are lit up while people are thronging markets to celebrate the festival where Goddess Lakshmi is the main deity worshipped. Read More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on Diwali and wished that the festival brought them joy and well-being. He tweeted, “Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends."
Texas Republican governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, celebrated Diwali with members of the Indian-American community living in the state at his official residence in Austin on Sunday. "Tonight, Cecilia & I celebrated Diwali at the Governor's Mansion.We welcomed friends as we lit Diwali lamps & celebrated the victory of light over darkness, goodness over evil, & hope over despair. Happy Diwali to those celebrating the Festival of Lights!," Abbott tweeted with pictures of the Diwali event.
President Droupadi Murmu has greeted citizens on Diwali and said the festival is also an occasion to further strengthen the spirit of mutual cooperation and harmony, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Sunday. “Diwali is a festival of happiness and joy. On the day of Diwali, people worship Goddess Lakshmi in their homes and pray for everyone’s happiness and prosperity," she said. The festival of Diwali is also an occasion to further strengthen the spirit of mutual cooperation and harmony, the president said. The light of Diwali symbolizes the knowledge that dispels all the darkness of our inner and outer ignorance, she said in her message on the eve of Diwali.
Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated with great zeal by people across India. On this day, devotees worship the idols of Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati and Lord Ganesh. In course of the 5-day-long celebrations of Deepavali, people perform puja, relish varieties of sweets, snacks and light lamps and diyas to decorate their homes. This year, we have brought you a list of symbolic foods that are most preferred during Diwali festivities. These small fried patties are made from mashed potatoes and are typically served with green chutney or tomato sauce.
The festival of lights, Diwali is celebrated with much enthusiasm across the country. During Diwali, people bring home new idols of Mata Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha and replace them with the old ones. Not only this, but people all buy essentials for Diwali puja. But many do not know what to do with the old idols and puja essentials after the celebrations. Some dispose off them near trees, while others immerse them in water bodies. Traditionally, the idols were made of mud and painted with organic colours. But in the current time, more of Plaster of Paris (PoP) or plastic is used with harmful paints that contain metals like manganese, lead, and chromium to curate the idols.
The festival of Diwali is here and the entire nation has already begun preparing for it. Filmmakers, too, haven't fallen behind to keep the masses entertained. From Sardar to Padavettu, a series of new movies are in order for release or have been released around the festival of lights. If you are planning to visit the theatres nearby this Diwali with your friends and family, here are a few south movies that you can add to your watchlist.
India is known as the "Land of Customs and Tradition" for a good reason. Every religion in India celebrates various festivals with great zeal, pomp and show. Festivals become a part of who we are, defining and improving us as people, with every custom or ritual we observe. However, just as Diwali is incomplete without delectable sweets, so is the celebration without music. Many songs from Bollywood films can add a lot of glitz to Diwali celebrations. Here are the best Diwali songs to make your festival sparkle and shine.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday kickstarted the grand Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali, saying Ram was in the holy city's DNA and the inspiration behind the BJP-led central government's policy of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas'. He said Ram's ideals were like a beacon that gave light to the whole world. Over 15 lakh earthen lamps were lit on the banks of River Sarayu, as the prime minister and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath witnessed a sound and laser show followed by a fireworks display.
Volunteers in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya broke the record of lighting the most diyas on Diwali by lighting over 15 lakh lamps at the Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya.
Delhi recorded an AQI of 259 on Sunday, which was lowest for the day before Diwali in seven years, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed. Diwali will be celebrated across the country on Monday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good", 51 and 100 “satisfactory", 101 and 200 “moderate", 201 and 300 “poor", 301 and 400 “very poor", and 401 and 500 “severe". Last year, the AQI on November 3 (a day before Diwali) was 314. It had shot up to 382 on the Diwali day and 462 the next day.
