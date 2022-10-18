Diwali 2022: PM to Celebrate with Soldiers Again; Chennai Business Owner Gifts Cars, Bikes to Employees

Festive fervour has gripped the country once again as Diwali approaches. The ‘festival of lights’ is set to be celebrated with pomp after a two-year lull due to the Covid-19 pandemic. States across India have kicked off preparations for grand festivities, even as Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations were wrapped up only a short while ago.

Celebrations last for five days starting with Dhanteras, which will be celebrated on Saturday October 22, while Diwali will be on Monday October 24. As artisans and citizens across the country prepare for the upcoming festival, the Prime Minister announced that he would celebrate Diwali with soldiers like every year.

News18 rounds up the top news related to the festival from across India:

PM to Celebrate Diwali With Soldiers

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines days before Diwali, on the day of the festival, he will be among soldiers, as he has been doing for the last eight years.

On the day of Diwali, October 24, the PM will celebrate among soldiers. The PM has celebrated Diwali with soldiers every year since he was first elected. He is also likely to visit the border village of Maana and interact with the villagers and soldiers, news agency PTI had reported earlier quoting sources.

Business Owner Gifts Cars & Bikes to Employees for Diwali

In a rare and generous gesture, a Chennai-based jewellery shop owner gifted eight cars and 18 bikes to his employees for Diwali, ANI reported. The owner, Jayanthi Lal Challani, lauded their support saying that they had been with him through highs and lows.

“This is to encourage their work and add something special to their lives," he said, adding that they had seen him through tough times in business and helped earn his profits.

Kashmiri Youth Reviving ‘Dying’ Pottery Craft Gets Bulk Order for Diwali

Mohammad Umar Kumar, a 27-year-old commerce graduate in Kashmir, who has been aiming to revive the “dying" art of glazed pottery in Kashmir, is working passionately to deliver 15,000 earthen lamps. “I received an order for 15,000 lamps for Diwali from a dealer in Kulgam district. The lamps must be delivered before the festival," Kumar told PTI, adding that while it was not easy, he was not giving up.

Glazed pottery, known as “Dal Gate pottery", is unique to Kashmir. Originally, glazed tiles in deep green, blue, brown and ochre were made in the valley. This craft later got bifurcated to tableware and vases made in red, green and blue glazes.

DA Hike, Bonus for UP Government Employees

As a Diwali bonanza, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to increase the rate of dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief by 4% from the present 34% to 38% for state government employees and pensioners, as per Hindustan Times. The state government also announced bonus for the employees for the financial year 2021-22. It has been decided to provide ₹6,908 bonus to each government employee for the financial year 2021-22, the CM’s office announced.

Lottery Scheme to Promote Clay Lamp Sales in Kota

Administration in at least 18 gram panchayats of the Kota district in Rajasthan have introduced a lottery scheme to promote the sale of clay products and lamps made by local ‘kumbhkar’ (clay artisans) this Diwali, in a bid to encourage an eco-friendly Diwali.

As part of the initiative, the administration has come up with a lottery system with prizes such as a fridge, two coolers, clocks and helmets worth Rs 50,000 on offer. Customers who purchase more than 20 clay lamps or products will be given a lucky coupon for a draw, which will take place after Diwali.

Jaipur Diya Sellers Hopeful for Profits

Diya sellers in the pink city are hoping for good business this year after two years of Covid-19 lull. “Work is going good this time. Earlier due to Covid sales were down but we are hopeful that sales will be good this time," a seller told ANI.

Meanwhile, jewellery shops are also preparing for Dhanteras when consumers buy gold and silver.

Diwali Celebrations in Other Parts of the World

Several other countries have also embraced the festival and planned celebrations for Diwali. While countries like Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Nepal and Fiji celebrate the festival traditionally, several other cities and countries have also taken up festivities in recent years.

London, UK: Prayers recited by priests from the Hare Krishna Temple and the lighting of candles marked this year’s Diwali celebrations in the Houses of Parliament complex in London, which was the largest Diwali event in the complex to date.

Houston, USA: A massive Diwali-Dussehra celebration festival showcasing the best of Indian culture, heritage, and values in an unparalleled manner has attracted a record-breaking crowd of more than 10,000 persons from all walks of life and ethnicities in Houston, Texas.

New York, USA: New York State Governor Kathy Hochul hosted New York’s first-ever gubernatorial Diwali celebration on Tuesday and underlined the festival’s message of unity, light and prosperity.

Leicester, UK: Activities to celebrate Diwali are being organised around Leicester’s waterways, the BBC reported. The Canal and River Trust is behind the plans to decorate a city canal lock with lights and illuminated sculptures, as well as organising family events.

(With inputs from agencies)

