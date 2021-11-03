Diwali Cheer: BJP-ruled States Slash VAT on Fuel After Centre Announces Cut on Excise Duty

After the Centre’s decision to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel on the eve of Diwali, several BJP and NDA-ruled states announced to reduce VAT on fuel to further provide relief to consumers.

The Centre on Wednesday, in a Diwali bonanza, announced to slash excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively. It also urged the states to reduce the VAT on petrol and diesel.

Hours after the announcement, governments of BJP-ruled Assam, Goa, Tripura, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Bihar, where the party is an ally of the ruling government, declared to reduce VAT on fuel.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant announced that his government will reduce an additional Rs 7 on petrol and Rs 7 on diesel, thereby reducing the price of diesel by Rs 17 per litre and petrol by Rs 12 per litre.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also declared to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 7 each. The Karnataka government joined the league and announced a reduction in VAT by Rs 7 each on petrol and diesel. Following suit, Tripura CM Biplab Deb announced a cut on VAT by the same amount on petrol and diesel.

The Bihar government also announced to slash VAT, and senior BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted: “In Bihar there will be further reduction of state VAT by 1.30 Rs on Petrol and 1.90 Rs on Diesel apart from Rs 5 & 10 Rs reduction on excise duty. Effectively petrol will be cheaper by Rs 6.30 & Diesel by 11.90 in Bihar."

The Uttarakhand government, meanwhile, announced to slash VAT only on petrol by Rs 2 per litre, as a result, petrol will be cheaper by Rs 7 per litre in the state.

The decision by the state governments will come as a huge relief to the consumers as fuel prices across the country had sky-rocketed in the last few weeks following a global upsurge in crude oil prices. As of November 3, petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 110.04 per litre, while that of diesel is Rs 98.42. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 115.85 and diesel Rs 106.62, according to the data on the Indian Oil Corporation’s website.

