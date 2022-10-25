Fire at Delhi Eatery, Bikes Gutted in Pune, Child Loses Eye in Hyd: Accidents Dampen Diwali in Some Areas

Several firecracker-related accidents were reported from parts of the country on Monday as the people celebrated Diwali. While a ban on firecrackers did not stop Delhiites from bursting crackers in many areas of the city, other parts of India also marked the day with firecrackers.

While a shop and a garment factory were gutted in fire in Delhi on Monday, Maharashtra’s Thane reported five incidents of fire due to the bursting of firecrackers, a kid lost an eye while bursting Diwali crackers in Hyderabad and a flat in UP’s Greater Noida caught fire in the evening.

In Pune, seven bikes reportedly caught in blaze in an fire incident triggered by firecrackers. Diwali accidents were also reported from other parts of the country.

Advertisement

Take a Look at Some Reported Diwali Accidents:

-Fire at Garment Factory, Restaurant in Delhi

Four people were rescued from a garment factory in East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area after it caught fire on Monday on Diwali, officials said. One fireman suffered injuries during the rescue operation, they said. According to the fire officials, the fire was reported at 6.50 pm from the factory in Street number 12, Raghubar Pura-2. The department rushed 10 fire tenders to the scene to douse the flames. Four people were rescued from the third floor of the factory and the blaze was brought under control, a senior fire official said, adding that a fireman suffered minor injuries.

Another fire incident took place at a restaurant in northwest Delhi’s Prashant Vihar area. The fire department said they received information at 8.50 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control later however the eatery was entirely gutted in fire.

Advertisement

-Fire on 16th-floor Flat in Greater Noida

Advertisement

A fire broke out at an apartment in a high-rise residential society in Greater Noida (West) on Monday, prompting relief operations at the site. Neither any person was injured nor anyone was trapped inside the 16th-floor apartment where firefighting continued, officials said. The fire broke out in the flat located in Vedantam Society in Gaur City 2 area, under Bisrakh police station limits, as per police officials.

Advertisement

Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

-Fire in Residential Building in Mumbai; None Hurt

A ‘minor’ fire broke out on the seventh floor of a residential building in suburban Goregaon (East) on Monday night, but no casualty was reported, a fire department official said. According to the official, the fire started on the top floor of the ground-plus seven-storey structure - Dhiraj Valley - in the Gokul Dham area at around 9.30 pm and it was put out in about 35 minutes.

Advertisement

It was a ‘level one’ (minor) fire whose cause was not immediately known, he said.Four water tankers and three fire engines were deployed to douse the flames, the official said, adding no injury was reported.

-Maharashtra: At Least 5 Incidents of Fire Due to Crackers Reported in Thane

Fire incidents were reported in parts of Maharashtra also. At least five incidents of fire were reported at different locations in Thane due to the bursting of firecrackers, Thane Municipal Corporation said, adding that no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile a fire broke out at a footwear godown in Vasai in Palghar district. Fire tenders reached the spot. No casualties were reported, Vasai fire department had said.

Fire was reported in a flat in a building at DP road in Aundh area in Pune also. Seven fire tenders and two water tankers had rushed to the spot: Pune fire department had said.

-Pigeon Net on 13th Floor of Thane Building Destroyed in Fire Caused by ‘Rocket’ Firecracker

The pigeon net installed on the 13th floor of a residential building was destroyed in a fire caused by bursting of crackers on Diwali on Monday night in Thane district of Maharashtra, but no casualty was reported, civic officials said. Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said no one was injured in the fire.

He said immediately upon getting a call at around 9 pm, local firemen and RDMC personnel rushed to the building in Kalwa town and put out the fire. A ‘rocket’ firecracker caused the blaze, Sawant said.

-UP: Woman Killed, Her Son Injured as Explosives Stored for Making Firecrackers Burst in Gonda

A woman was killed and her son was injured when explosives stored in their house for making firecrackers burst on Monday in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. The roof of the house in the Nawabganj area of the district was damaged in the explosion that took place in the morning of Diwali. A house nearby was also damaged in the explosion.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj said the deceased was identified as Khairunnisha (52) and the injured as Ibrahim (32).

-Pune: 15 incidents of fires reported across city, 7 bikes gutted in blaze started by crackers

The Pune City Fire Brigade responded to 15 incidents of fires that were triggered due to firecrackers between 7 pm and 11 pm on Monday. In one of the incidents, reported on BT Kawade Road, seven bikes were gutted in the blaze, started by crackers, reported Indian Express.

All fire stations across Pune were on alert during the Diwali celebrations. According to preliminary reports, no casualties were reported in these fires. Of the fire incidents reported, four involved trees catching fire.

-Hyderabad: Several Diwali accidents reported, Child Loses Eye While Bursting Crackers

Ten people were reported injured and were hospitalised while bursting crackers on the occasion of Diwali in Hyderabad. In one of the incidents, a child lost his eye.

Civil Surgeon Dr Najabi Begum said, “Yesterday [a day before Diwali] we had three cases, today [Diwali] we got 10 cases out of which four cases were serious. Out of these, one child lost his eye and the other three will have to undergo surgery."

-Odisha: Man Dies of Burn Injuries After Fire at Cracker Shops

Few fire accidents related to crackers were reported in parts of Odisha as well on Monday. In the first incident, a man died while three others are battling for life with critical burn injuries after an explosion at a cracker shop in Badasuanlo village under Kamakhyanagar police limits in Dhenkanal district, odishatv.in reported.

Another massive fire broke out at a cloth store in Cuttack’s Nayasarak. Sources attributed the fire breakout to stray fire crackers as many youths were bursting crackers in the area, the report mentioned.

Read all the Latest India News here