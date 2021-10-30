Firecrackers Ban, Mandatory Covid Test & Tour to Kashmir: Here's How States are Planning to Celebrate Diwali Amid Curbs

Ahead of festive season, especially Diwali on November 4, several states have imposed restrictions on firecrackers and also announced Covid-19 measures for checking virus spread. While some states have banned firecrackers, others have imposed partial ban on green crackers.

The Supreme Court on Friday asked states and Union Territories to “strictly comply" with its order regarding bursting of firecrackers even as it clarified that the ban was on firecrackers other than green ones and those with reduced emission (improved crackers).

News18 takes a look at the curbs imposed by states and metro cities in this festive season:

Delhi

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had earlier announced a ban on firecrackers on September 15, saying it was ‘essential to save lives’.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will perform the Diwali puja at Thyagaraj Stadium, where his government is constructing a replica of the Ayodhya’s Ram temple. According to officials, the replica of the temple is being built as part of the government’s “Delhi ki Diwali" celebrations.

The officials said the replica of the temple will be part of the stage where the puja will be performed. The Diwali puja will be live telecast.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Government has urged people not to burst crackers this Diwali and issued directives keeping the air pollution and Covid-19 in mind. It has urged people to celebrate Diwali by lighting a lamp and avoiding firecrackers. The state government has also requested people not to overcrowd the market for Diwali shopping and follow Corona rules.

Bar on Heavy Vehicles in Ghaziabad

Ahead of the festive season, the Ghaziabad traffic police has issued a diversion plan and stopped the entry of heavy vehicles in the city. The plan will be in place from October 29 to November 7, said officials.

SP (traffic) Ramanand Kushwaha said heavy vehicles will be diverted from Lal Kuan to Loha Mandi. A report in Times of India, the vehicles from there will take Vivekananda flyover to go to Hapur, Alt Centre and Raj Nagar.

2-hour Window for Green Crackers in Punjab

The Punjab government has announced a two-hour window to burst green firecrackers on Diwali and Gurpurb across the state. It has imposed a complete ban in Jalandhar and Mandi Gobindgarh, from the Wednesday midnight onwards on account of poor air quality index (AQI) levels.

The state government has banned manufacture, stock, distribution, sale and use of joined firecrackers in Punjab and added that only green crackers would be allowed for sale and use. The government order said that during Diwali, bursting of crackers shall be allowed from 8 to 10 pm.

The fireworks timing has been restricted to 35 minutes on the Christmas and New Year Eve. The bursting of crackers will be allowed from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am on Christmas and from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am on New Year.

Calcutta High Court Bans Firecrackers

The Calcutta High Court on Friday banned the sale, purchase and use of all firecrackers during Kali Puja, Diwali celebrations and other festivities this year to check air pollution amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Passing the order on a PIL seeking a ban, the court said that the expression firecrackers will cover all types of sparklers as well as other similar materials, whether or not their bursting or burning involves any sound or light generation.

“The state should ensure that there is no use or display or bursting of firecrackers of any type at all during Kali Puja, Diwali celebrations as well as Chhath Puja, Jagadhatri Puja, Guru Nanak’s Birthday and Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations this year," the court ordered. The division bench comprising justices Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya and Aniruddha Roy directed that only wax or oil-based diyas may be used for the occasions.

Uttar Pradesh govt bans firecrackers in NCR region

The Uttar Pradesh government said that there will be a total ban on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers in the NCR and all cities where air quality falls under the ‘poor’ or higher category.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Thursday had dispelled the impression that it was against a particular group or community by banning firecrackers and said it cannot allow violation of rights of citizens under the guise of enjoyment.

RT-PCR report Mandatory in Surat After Diwali Break

In Gujarat’s Surat, the administration has ordered that those entering state after Diwali vacation need to carry Covid-19 negative RT-PCR test, not older than 72 hours. Top Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) officials clarified that the rule will apply especially to those going outside the state and not for travellers within Gujarat, Times of India reported.

Ban of Firecrackers in Assam

The Assam Pollution Control Board has imposed a blanket ban on the bursting and selling of firecrackers in the state. According to a report in India Today, the board has allowed the selling and bursting of green crackers only for two hours, from 8 pm to 10 pm during Diwali, from 6 am to 8 am during Chhath Puja and on Christmas and on New Year’s Eve from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am.

J&K and Uttarakhand Priority Destination This Diwali

Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand are on priority list for Gujaratis who would be vacationing this Diwali, after around 18 months during Covid restrictions. A report in The Indian Express said that tour operators point out that Kerala, which used to be among Gujaratis’ favourite destination, is off their tour radar, due to the Covid-19 situation in that state.

Travel agents say that Uttarakhand is the second preferred option despite reports of heavy rains and landslides. Rajasthan also remains among the preferred destinations for people in Gujarat.

NGT Bans Firecrackers in MP

National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned firecrackers in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday owning to high pollution levels, however, people in areas with low Air Quality Index (AQI) can burst green crackers for only two hours on Diwali.

Besides, the green panel has offered around half-an-hour relaxation for firecrackers from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am on Christmas and New Year’s eve. Two Jabalpur-based volunteer activists had moved NGT seeking ban on firecrackers in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic and growing pollution levels. After completing the hearing on Wednesday, the NGT had reserved the order.

