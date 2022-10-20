Diwali Gift for Meerut Electricity Defaulters: Pay Rs 100 a Day to Avoid Power Cut

Bringing major relief to power consumers in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, who were unable to clear their electricity bills till now, the Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited is offering them a facility to make partial payment against huge bills. The power department is offering consumers a choice to deposit their outstanding dues at the rate of Rs 100 per day as part of clearing their electricity bill payment arrears.

By doing so, the electricity department will not cut their connection. There are many consumers in the district with outstanding dues and the electricity department has started a drive to cut such connections.

The move came after Pankaj Kumar, Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited issued a circular in which he asked power departments across the state to provide relief to consumers in lieu of partial payment.

All those consumers whose electricity bill payments are due and whose financial condition is not allowing them to clear it, can pay their bills by making a payment of Rs 100 per day. They can deposit this amount on bill counters or do it online https://www.upenergy.in/.

Earlier consumers were forced to visit the electricity department office multiple times to make payments.

Talking to News 18 Local, Electrical Urban Superintending Engineer, Rajendra Bahadur Yadav said that this order was issued to provide relief to the consumers. “Consumers who are financially troubled or are suffering from crisis and have arrears of up to Rs 10,000, can partially deposit their dues by paying Rs 100 each day," he said.

