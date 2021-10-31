Diwali Shoppers Leave India Anxious As Markets from Delhi to Chennai See Huge Crowds; Covid Norms Up in Air

Alarming visuals of people thronging markets neck-to-neck without following Covid-19 social distancing norms are being reported from various states across India. People were seen shopping in humongous crowds in Delhi, Chennai, and Indore on Sunday ahead of Diwali, even amid various warnings from the Union Health Ministry to maintain norms to prevent a resurgence of virus cases in the country.

India witnessed a devastating second wave of Covid-19 in April and May this year, which saw record infections and fatalities, amid burdened healthcare facilities and a shortage of medical oxygen. Covid-19 cases have since gone down significantly. However, the Centre and states have reiterated the importance of wearing masks and distancing amid the festive season, as experts predict a increase in cases post-Diwali. Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava has warned that vaccinations do not prevent the disease but may only reduce its severity.

>ALSO READ | Resurgence of Covid, Lockdowns, Origin Allegations & No Tolerance Policy: China Staring at Endless Mess?

Advertisement

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed a massive footfall of shoppers at Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar on Sunday. “It is natural to have crowds in the markets during festivals but proper arrangement should be made by the administration which has not been done," a leader of the market association told ANI.

Similar images were reported from Chennai’s T Nagar market and Indore’s Rajwada market. A large number of shoppers are also being seen at the national capital’s Karol Bagh and Sarojini Nagar markets. In Mumbai, huge footballs are also being seen at Crawford Market, Dadar, and Lalbaug.

>Only 2% Indians Think Masking is Effective: Study

Advertisement

A recent study has outlined that only 2 per cent of Indians think that masking compliance around them is effective, while only 3 per cent feel that people in their localities and districts are following social distancing norms. The survey, conducted by LocalCircles, a digital community-based platform, received more than 39,000 responses from over 20,000 citizens in 366 districts of India on how people are complying with masking and social distancing protocols during the festive season and travel.

Forty-seven per cent of respondents were from tier 1 districts, 30 per cent from tier 2 districts and 23 per cent from tier 3, 4 and rural districts. While 65 per cent of respondents were men, 35 per cent were women. On the masking front, the survey found that only 2 per cent of respondents said that “more than 90 per cent" people in their area, district or city are compliant and only 16 per cent respondents said that masking compliance is effective at airports, stations and bus stands, etc. during travel.

>Expect Slight Case Rise: BMC

Advertisement

Mumbai civic body BMC is bracing itself for a slight rise in cases after crowding in the festive season, the Indian Express reported. The civic body, however, ruled out a sudden surge in infections, calling it unlikely.

“I don’t think that there will be a surge in the daily Covid-19 cases in the city post-Diwali. There were concerns that the number of infections may increase with the inflow of people after the 10-day Ganpati festival and even post Navratri. But we haven’t seen any spike post the festivals. Having said that, our strategy of increased testing and increase awareness to get the vaccination will continue," Dr Mangala Gomare, BMC executive health officer told the Indian Express.

>MHA’s Covid Guidelines Extended Till Nov 30

Advertisement

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order on Thursday stating that the current Covid-19 guidelines will be in effect until November 30. The decision was made in light of the pandemic and the impending holiday season. The new order extended the validity of the previous order, which was issued on September 28, 2021.

Before the festival season begins, the Centre asked all states and union territories on Saturday to avoid large crowds and to take proactive measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.