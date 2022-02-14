DMRC To Submit A Detailed Project Report Of The Jewar-IGI Metro Corridor To YEIDA

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) will today present a detailed project report(DPR) of the longest metro rail corridor to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). The metro corridor will include a high-speed metro rail which will connect IGI Airport with the Jewar International Airport. It will also reduce the distance between Delhi and Greater Noida.

The DMRC has already submitted a basic report of the super-fast metro train to the YEIDA. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority plans to run a 120 kmph super fast metro train that will connect the Jewar International Airport with Delhi. For this the authority wants a new metro rail corridor to be built from IGI airport to Knowledge Park in Noida in the first phase.

This route will span across 38 kilometres and the entire line will be laid out in a new way.

Advertisement

The second phase is 35.6 kilometres long includes the plan to run a metro train from Knowledge Park to Jewar Airport. The Knowledge Park-Jewar metro line will be elevated and will be the longest metro route of Gautam Buddha Nagar. The Noida and Greater Noida Metro Route is 29.7 kilometres long.

Delhi Metro was tasked with preparing the DPRs for both phases. According to experts, DMRC has also prepared a feasibility report for the metro route from IGI Airport to Knowledge Park. For this, the authority is paying a fee of Rs 6 crore to the DMRC.

As per sources, a metro rail corridor can be built from Knowledge Park in Greater Noida to Shivaji Park Stadium as part of the plan to run a high-speed metro train. There were also discussions about making a DPR for this section. Since Shivaji Park metro station is already on the route of the Airport Express line, it will connect the IGI airport with Knowledge Park in Greater Noida and the Jewar airport.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.