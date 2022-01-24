Do Eligible Adolescents Need Parents' Consent to Take Covid-19 Jab? Here's What You Need to Know

Consent from parents whether written or oral is not required for teens currently eligible (15-17-year-old) for Covid-19 vaccination, Maharashtra immunisation officer Dr Sachin Desai confirmed on Sunday.

There is a lot of confusion over seeking parents’ consent prior to vaccinating adolescents, but as per the Union government’s norms, parents’ consent is not required, Dr Desai told Times of India (TOI).

The issue came to fore after the vaccination for 15-17-year-old was announced on school and college premises. “Schools are under the impression that they need parents’ written or oral consent before vaccinating their teenage students. But that’s not the case," Dr Desai said. He added that the registration on the CoWIN portal before getting the shot is considered consent and schools should not compel students to bring consent letters from parents. However, the rule not only applied to schools or colleges but at all hospital-based vaccination centres as well.

Dr Pramod Jog, Senior paediatrician and a member of the Covid task force, told TOI that although parents’ written consent is not required, it is advisable that the parents accompany the child at the time of taking the Covid shot. This will bolster the confidence of the vaccinator at the vaccination centre. He added that besides, a parent’s physical presence is great mental support as well.

Advertisement

As of now, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, is currently being used for adolescents (15-17 group) and it has the Union government’s Emergency Use Approval for children (2-18 group). The vaccine has been found safe and effective in children’s trials in the 2-18 bracket.

Till January 18, officials said they have recorded only 125 cases of minor-side effects among 25 lakh teenagers who had received the Covid vaccine.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.