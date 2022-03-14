Doctor Brutally Beats Patient With Wooden Stick, Video Goes Viral on Social Media

In a shocking incident, a doctor thrashed a patient at a medical facility at the Dharamgarh Sub-Divisional Hospital in the Kalahandi district. The incident shot through a mobile camera came to the limelight after a video went viral on social media.

As per the report, Mukesh Naik from Bastipada of the Dharamgarh area came to the hospital with a stomach ache. The nurse at the hospital prescribed him some medicines as the doctor was not available. The patient took the pills but did not feel well. When Dr Dora arrived to see the patient wriggling in pain, a tense encounter ensued between the two. The altercation soon worsened as the doctor picked up a wooden stick and beat the patient.

Naik said, “Dr Dora came there, instead of taking care of my pain, he misbehaved with me and started beating."

“We demand strict action against the doctor. He should be dismissed from the job," said the relative of the victim.

The incident has created tension in the area as the family members and many locals have blocked the road demanding strict legal action against the irresponsible doctor. Two separate FIRs are registered at the local police station in this connection.

Dhiraj Chopdar, SDPO, said: “We have received FIR against a doctor beating a patient in the medical unit. The relatives of patients have blocked the road. We will give a detailed report after the investigation."

