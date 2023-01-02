Doctor Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Odisha's Kendujhar; Relatives Cry Foul

A controversy has erupted over the death of lady doctor Shubhshri Kar in Kendujhar. The body has been recovered from a closed house suspecting it was a death by suicide. The doctor had attended a party with friends the night before the death. However, 12 days before the death, the doctor made an allegation against her boyfriend, another doctor, for cheating at the Joda police station, Kendujhar.

Dr Kar was working at Keonjhar Joda Baniyakala Primary Health Center. She was celebrating with her staff in the rented hospital quarters on 31 December 2022.

On Sunday morning, her domestic help came and called, but she did not listen. Once again in the afternoon the attendant came and knocked on the door, but she did not wake up. After getting the information, the Police and health officials reached the spot.

She was found dead inside her rented house at Baneikala under Joda police limits of Keonjhar district on Sunday. A bottle containing some powder was found near her bed. The police suspect that the doctor may have committed suicide due to circumstantial evidence.

But her relatives suspected it was murder.

Kendujhar CDMO Kishore Prusty said, “The reason is yet to ascertain."

One of the relatives said, “She sent a New Year message to her father. We are in doubt about this incident."

The lady doctor had alleged that Dr Dibyranjan Majhi had a sexual relationship with her after promising marriage. The family members of the doctor also knew about this. It is suspected that this may have been the reason behind the death.

Her father Manoranjan Kar said, “It is a part of the investigation. Let the investigation complete. The investigation will reveal everything. She has registered a case with the local Police station regarding her affair. I was aware of that."

(With inputs from Abhay Mohapatra in Kendujhar)

