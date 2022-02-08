Doctor Shot at by Unidentified Men Outside Delhi Hospital; Police Says 'Personal Enmity' Behind Incident

A 26-year-old doctor was shot at allegedly by unidentified men outside the RTR hospital here, police said on Tuesday. The resident doctor of the hospital in Dwarka has been identified as Hemant and is presently under treatment. He is stated to be out of danger, they said. On Monday night, the doctor was standing outside the hospital when unknown assailants arrived in a car, shot at him and fled the spot, police said.

Even though locals and the guards of the hospital tried to stop the accused, they sped away soon after the incident, the police said. Personal enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the incident, police said, adding that all angles are being looked into to ascertain the exact cause of firing.

Footage of CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the hospital premises are being scanned to identify the suspects, police said. The statement of the injured doctor will be recorded once he is declared fit, they said.

No arrests have been made so far and the accused are absconding, police said. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the Delhi Police said, "An incident of firing upon a resident doctor has been reported from RTR Hospital, JP Kalan. The victim is undergoing treatment at hospital & is stable. A case under attempt to murder & Arms Act has been registered & multiple teams formed to nab the culprits," a senior police officer said.

