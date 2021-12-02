Doctor Who First Detected Omicron Says Vaccinated or Not, New Variant Has Hit All in South Africa

As medics around the world scramble to contain the spread of Omicron, Dr. Angelique Coetzee who was the first doctor to detect the newest covid variant in South Africa shed light on the symptoms exhibited by patients in the virus hit the country.

In an exclusive interview with CNBV-TV18, Dr. Angelique Coetzee said that both vaccinated as well as unvaccinated people in South Africa have been detected with Omicron variant but are showing mild symptoms.

“The cases are going up and the positivity rate stands at 16.5 percent. Vaccinated, unvaccinated, and infants all have been showing mild symptoms. A case of reinfection in a fully vaccinated person has also been reported. It is extremely difficult to paint a clinical picture of a person who has Omicron however so far patients have been displaying only mild symptoms and there are no oxygen needs experienced so far by the patients," the doctor was quoted saying.

>Also Read: Among India’s First 2 Omicron Cases, a Foreigner Who Left Country 7 Days After Testing Positive

When asked about the surge in cases in the country, the doctor said that a lot of people have been turning up to get tested in the hospitals if experiencing scratchy throat or runny nose which is why more cases are being reported.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported its first two cases of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron in Karnataka, sparking concerns. Top government sources told CNN-News18 that the cases are not related to each other and both of them were fully vaccinated. The men are aged 66 years and 46 years.

While the 66-year-old man is a South African national and has travel history from South Africa, the other one has no travel history and is a healthcare worker from Bengaluru. Both of them were tested on November 22 and found to be positive with mild symptoms.

The 66-year-old man landed in Bengaluru on November 20 and was tested positive after his sample was collected at the airport on arrival. He had traveled with a negative report from South Africa via Dubai. According to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner Gaurav Gupta, the UPHC doctor visited the hotel for physical triage and found him asymptomatic. He was advised to self-isolate at the hotel. On November 22, his test samples were collected and sent for genomic sequencing through BBMP.

The patient took a self-investigation at a private lab on November 23 and the report was negative. Sources said he had 24 primary contacts and 240 secondary contacts, and all of them have tested negative. He went back to Dubai on November 27.

