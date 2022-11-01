Home » News » India » Dog Owner Beats Up Guard with Stick for Being Refused from Walking Pet in Gurugram Society

Dog Owner Beats Up Guard with Stick for Being Refused from Walking Pet in Gurugram Society

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the man, reportedly a society member, had taken his dog for a walk

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: November 01, 2022, 12:35 IST

Gurgaon, India

The society had reportedly banned dog walking in some parts. (Photo: Shutterstock)
The society had reportedly banned dog walking in some parts. (Photo: Shutterstock)

A security guard in a society in Gurugram was allegedly beaten by a dog walker after the latter was stopped from walking his dog on Saturday evening. CCTV footage of the incident shows the man brutally beating the guard with a stick.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the man, reportedly a society member, had taken his dog for a walk. He was stopped by the guard who told him he isn’t allowed to walk his pet in a part of the society. This led to a dispute between the two following which the man assaulted the guard.

As several incidents of dog bites have occurred in Delhi-NCR over the last few months, many societies in the region have banned dog walking in public areas.

Advertisement

No police complaint has been registered yet, as per sources. However, Gurugram police is likely to take suo moto cognizance of the incident after the footage was released and take action against the man.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

first published: November 01, 2022, 12:35 IST
last updated: November 01, 2022, 12:35 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In White Saree And Sparkly Blouse, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+14PHOTOS

Ankita Lokhande Hosts Fun Halloween Bash: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin And Other Celebs Attend