Doing God's Work: In A Polarised Karnataka, Muslim Man Carving Idols of Hindu Deities for 35 Years

Karnataka has been seeing deep polarisation in recent times with issues like the hijab ban, Muslim traders being barred from temple fairs, and the so-called “halal boycott" creating a religious divide. But a Muslim sculptor from Kolar has been silently spreading the message of communal harmony for decades by carving idols of Hindu gods and goddesses.

Syed Munawar, along with a few other members of the Muslim community, has been making idols of Hindu gods for the last 35 years at Shivarapatna in Kolar. His father Peersaheb too was in the same profession.

Munawar says he has carved thousands of idols until now. From huge Ganesha idols to small Naga idols—he makes them all. His team has several Muslim members who paint, polish, and execute other work in idol making.

“I have been doing this for 35 years. I never thought about religion. I wanted to learn this and practice. And back then there was no talk about religion. There are 5-6 more Muslims who are into this profession in our village. Nobody from our community questioned us on why we are into this profession although Islam doesn’t propagate idol worship. I don’t know why they are talking about religion now," said Syed Munawar.

The village, always filled with the sound of hammer and chisel, has been known for idol making for decades now. Although the Vishwakarma community dominates the business in the village, the Muslim sculptors have coexisted and worked alongside for centuries now.

Munawar, who has customers abroad as well, says that the recent religious tension in the state hasn’t disturbed the peace in their town. “We call them to our festival and events and similarly they invite us to their festival," said Munawar.

In fact, a former Karnataka chief minister mentioned the village while hitting out at right-wing groups over the religious polarisation in the state. “15 families in Shivarapatna have been making Hindu idols for over 35 years now. Will they give a call to boycott them as well?" asked HD Kumaraswamy.

