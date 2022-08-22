Dole to Durga Puja Clubs in Bengal Hiked to Rs 60,000; Mamata Says This Year's Festival Will Be 'Special'

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday an increase of Rs 10,000 in grants to Durga Puja committees in the state, along with 60% rebate in electricity bills. The Durga Puja clubs have been receiving Rs 50,000 in grants until now.

There are nearly 43,000 registered Puja clubs in the state. The state government will now spend around Rs 25 crore on the biggest annual festival of West Bengal.

Banerjee will also organise a rally on September 1 to show gratitude to UNESCO for giving heritage status to Kolkata’s Durga Puja last December.

A UNESCO representative is expected to visit Kolkata this year too during the Durga Puja festival.

Without naming any party, Banerjee said, “Some people say Kolkata Durga Puja will not happen. They don’t know the way the Puja takes place here. That does not happen anywhere else."

Subdued Durga Puja celebrations have been taking place in West Bengal for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Banerjee, however, said this time the Durga Pujab will be “special". “Preparations will start with the rally. This time, it will definitely be special. Religion may be different but the festival is for all. This time, one foreign team will come ahead of the pujo to see its making."

Meanwhile, BJP’s West Bengal unit spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “This government has become a festival government. They are not giving DA (Dearness Allowance)."

An 11-day holiday September 30 to October 10 has been declared for state government employees.

The Durga Puja is scheduled to start from October 1, and Vijaya Dashami will be on October 5.

Banerjee declared that the immersion of the Durga idol will take place on October 5-8. The big Kolkata carnival will take place on October 8.

