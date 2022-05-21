Citing Antigua Police Report Backing Mehul Choksi's Abduction Claim, Dominica Drops Case Against Bizman

Charges of unlawful entry into Dominica against fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi has been dropped by the country’s government.

Choksi went missing from Antigua on May 23, 2021, and was found in Dominica the next day. The fugitive diamantaire was awarded Antiguan citizenship in November 2017 under the investment scheme of Antigua and Barbuda.

Choksi and his legal team alleged he was abducted by Indian agents, tortured, and brought to Dominica in a vessel. He named a Hungarian woman Barbara Jarabik and two British citizens — Gurmit Singh and Gurjit Singh Bhandal — among 7-8 people who abducted and took him to Dominica. All three denied the allegations.

The Dominican government has now cited an investigation report of Antigua Royal police’s that hints that Choksi’s mysterious appearance in Dominica was a case of abduction.

His capture caused a political storm in the Caribbean with opposition parties accusing governments of Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda of colluding with India to allegedly abduct the businessman.

“Mr. Choksi is pleased that the Dominican Government has today dropped all charges against him for unlawful entry in May 2021. By doing so they now recognise that there was never any case against him," Choksi’s spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further said, “Mr. Choksi was forcibly removed from Antigua against his will by agents of the Indian State, viciously assaulted, and taken to Dominica by boat, where he was again unlawfully handed over to authorities for an offence he never committed. Mr. Choksi’s legal team continue to pursue all avenues for justice to redress the human rights violations committed against him. Mr. Choksi hopes that those responsible for his kidnapping from Antigua on May 23rd 2021 will be brought to justice."

