Home » News » India » Donning Safari Suits, 9 Women Trained in Unarmed Combat Provide Security to Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Donning Safari Suits, 9 Women Trained in Unarmed Combat Provide Security to Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Trained in unarmed combat, firing guns and bomb detection, the women also know crowd management and car and motorcycle handling

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 12, 2022, 19:27 IST

New Delhi, India

have been inducted into the CM’s core security detail on women’s day this year. (File Photo)
have been inducted into the CM’s core security detail on women’s day this year. (File Photo)

Nine women with X-95 sub-machine guns, AK-47s and 9 mm pistols have been training every day from 6am at Tamil Nadu’s Marutham Commando Training Centre. They are part of Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin’s core security team.

Sub-inspector M Thanush Kannaki, head constable M Dhilshath Begam and constables R Vidya, J Sumati, M Kalishwari, K Pavitra, G Rami, V Monisha and K Kousalya have been inducted into the CM’s core security detail on women’s day this year, Times of India reported.

“Our first duty was in Anna Arivalayam (DMK headquarters)," said Pavithra.

Advertisement

These women have been shortlisted from over 80 applicants and underwent rigorous physical and mental tests before they finally joined the team.

RELATED NEWS

“We were tested for our observation skills and mental agility. For example, within a minute we had to identify an oncoming car, the number of people inside it and everything in our surroundings," said Rami.

“We have to run close to three km every day and do other workouts. I can do 30 push-ups in one minute now," said Vidhya.

Trained in unarmed combat, firing guns and bomb detection, the women also know crowd management and car and motorcycle handling.

They are sworn to secrecy and cannot reveal anything about the CM’s programme or what they do even to their families, TOI reported.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: December 12, 2022, 19:27 IST
last updated: December 12, 2022, 19:27 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Melts Hearts With Ravishing Photos From Maldives Vacation, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Turns Up The Heat In Bright Pink Floral Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures In Racy Bikinis