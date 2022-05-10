‘Don’t Attempt to Infiltrate, Bullet, Coffin and Grave Ready for You’: Army’s Warning to Terrorists

In the backdrop of reports that around 200 terrorists are waiting in various terror launch pads in Pakistan to infiltrate into the Indian side, the Army has a stern warning.

“I would ask them (those planning to infiltrate) not to come as here a bullet, a coffin and a grave are ready for them," Northern Army commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi said while speaking to CNN-News18 at the sidelines of a function recently.

The commander said that around six major terror camps and 29 minor camps were still training terrorists on the Pakistani side. He said that around 40 to 50 local terrorists were operating in Kashmir Valley, whereas the number of foreign terrorists was being ascertained.

Elaborating on his message for the youth of Kashmir, Gen Dwivedi said, “My message for the youth is that your good days have come and you will get recognition and respect, which you deserve. You will get Kashmiriyat back. The most important thing is that the Indian nation will see you with respect because you will become able citizens and people across the country would want to follow you."

The Army commander said the Armed forces in the Valley are in full control of the situation. “As far as terror attacks are concerned, if you see crime rate in other places, such acts are not alarming. They try to misguide and radicalise the youth, give them a pistol and tell him to carry an attack which we call ‘lone wolf attack’. We are in control of the situation. Recently, we arrested a terrorist and killed three terrorists based on the information from him," he said.

When asked about the situation on the Line of Actual Control where the Indian Army and Peoples Liberation Army of China are in a standoff for over two years, the Army commander said a mechanism has been put in place to ensure the incident of April 2020 is not repeated.

“I want to assure you that our efforts are to ensure that what happened in April 2020 doesn’t happen again. The first step is the deployment on ground. Our surveillance equipment is such that if any escalation takes place on the other side, we can check it. If we have apprehensions that such an attempt is being made, we convey it to our hotline, so that we can meet their commanders," he said.

He said that at times it happens at lower level that PLA commanders commit a mistake, so to ensure it does not happen “we hold talks".

