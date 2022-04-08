‘Don't be Lax, Continue Testing, Tracking’: Health Secretary Pulls Up 5 States With High Covid Numbers

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter, has pulled up five states – Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra and Mizoram – for reporting higher number of Covid cases over the past few days, even as cases are on the decline in other parts of the country.

“Given that the States/UTs have been undertaking various measures to reopen economic and social activities, there is a need for continuous follow-up of a risk assessment-based approach for management of Covid-19," Bhushan said in the letter, adding that “laxity at any level could nullify the gains in pandemic management so far".

In the letter, the states have been advised to continue monitoring spread of infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management of Covid-19. It stated that regular monitoring and follow-up action in emerging areas of concern is crucial.

“The five-fold strategy – Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and Adherence to Covid-Appropriate Behaviour – should be followed with continued focus on monitoring clusters of new Covid-19 cases and required containment efforts for curbing the spread of infection," it said.

The secretary has also directed the states to carry out adequate testing as per guidelines and undertake required steps in areas reporting high case positivity.

He has asked the states to carry out monitoring of Influenza-like illness (lLl) and SARI cases in all health facilities on a regular basis, genomic sequencing for prescribed samples of international passengers, collection of samples from sentinel sites (identified health facilities), and local clusters of cases, along with vaccination of all eligible people.

Bhushan stated that the health ministry will continue to provide requisite support to the states in the ongoing and collective efforts.

Meanwhile, the central government on Friday announced that the precaution dose of Covid-19 can now be administered to all those above the age of 18 and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose. The vaccination will begin from April 10 at private centres, said the Union Health Ministry.

