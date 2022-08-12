Don't be Lax With Omicron, as Variant Can Cause Post-recovery Complications: Know What These Are

As Covid-19 cases continue to be on the rise in the country, health experts warn that the ‘milder’ Omicron variant can still cause post-recovery complications for many.

Omicron, which is milder compared to the previous Delta variant, seems to have more post-recovery symptoms, said professor G C Khilnani, head of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine, PSRI Hospital. “Omicron is mild, so the post-recovery symptoms hurt more," he told Times of India.

“We saw clotting and thrombotic issues, irregularity in gastro, loose motion and diarrhoea. The majority of patients complain of fatigue and tiredness and difficulty in remembering or concentrating. Some also talked about not getting back the smell and taste senses after recovery," he said, adding that these symptoms were fewer in those who were fully vaccinated.

A new Omicron sub-variant, BA 2.75, has been detected in samples taken from Covid-19 patients in Delhi. Samples of patients were sent for genome sequencing and analysed this week as part of a study at the LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. More than half of these samples have been detected with the new sub-variant BA 2.75 of Omicron, according to officials. The new sub-variant might infect those who already have antibodies and have been vaccinated earlier. It was also found to be more transmissible as compared to previous Omicron variants, as per a report by the Times of India.

While the post-recovery symptoms of this new sub-variant are still being examined, this sub-variant does not cause very high fever in those infected, according to Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant in internal medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital. “Also, we haven’t seen too many post-Covid complications after the January spike," he told TOI.

“The current rise in cases has only been around for ten days, so we will need to wait and watch for some more days to evaluate how the BA 2.75 variant is affecting people," Dr Chatterjee added.

Delhi on Thursday reported 2,726 fresh Covid-19 cases and six fatalities according to data shared by the health department here. This was the ninth consecutive day when the state logged more than 2,000 cases in a day. In a worrying trend, the state capital has seen a nearly three-fold rise in August as against the last 10 days of July.

