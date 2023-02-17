Be it patches, glucometers or insulin pens, it is easier to manage diabetes now than in the years past with new-age technologies coming in, India’s cricket legend Kapil Dev said at an event on Thursday.

Sharing his journey of battling Type-2 diabetes for more than 15 years, Kapil Dev spoke at length on how a “disciplined schedule" helped him keep his blood glucose levels under check. The 1984 World Cup-winning captain added that diabetes can be managed efficiently if people stop acting “ignorant" and “follow the right medication".

The best trick to manage diabetes is to “be original and never be lazy", he said at an event organised on the 100-year anniversary of Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk. Kapil Dev is the brand ambassador of the pharma giant which specialises in selling anti-diabetic medicines and insulin pens across the globe.

Advertisement

“I feel very proud of the history of the company and that is the reason I chose to be associated with this firm. Imagine a time when there was no insulin. Thanks to drug makers like these who made our lives so much easier, we just carry a pen-like device in our pockets and move about as usual," he said.

The former cricketer advised youngsters and people suffering from diabetes to “not copy" anyone else’s diet plan or exercise schedule. “In cricket, we say, be original."

“Find out what suits your body. How much exercise your body can take… We all come from different places. What suits me, may not suit you. Two bodies can never be the same."

“Whenever I meet cricketers in our Indian team," he said, “I often tell them don’t lie to your own body… When you look at certain heroes or people who inspire you, you try to copy their schedules. It’s wrong."

Sharing his learnings from managing the disease, he said that he had spent multiple years understanding his body’s reaction to certain kinds of food. “For example, I find out if rice intake increases, there’s more sugar in my blood… I tried to understand how my body reacts to different foods or activities. Then I designed a diet plan for myself."

Advertisement

Haryana Hurricane, as he is lovingly known, explained the importance of discipline in managing diabetes. “I can be lazy and avoid going on walks in the morning, but I know, I should not. I never skip my schedule."

“If you are disciplined and follow your diet plans and activities, you will live longer and happier," he said, adding that he wears a patch to stabilise blood sugar.

Advertisement

Kapil Dev has long been involved in raising awareness about diabetes management. In October 2020, he suffered a heart attack and underwent angioplasty surgery at a hospital in New Delhi.

Read all the Latest India News here