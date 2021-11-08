Don’t Fear I-T Raids, Keep Up the Good Work, KT Rama Rao Tells Actor Sonu Sood

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao on Monday praised actor Sonu Sood for extending help to people during the Covid-19 pandemic and urged him to continue doing good work despite I-T raids.

Addressing an event in Hyderabad after felicitating Covid warriors along with Sood, the minister expressed shock that the actor faced I-T raids when he was busy helping the poor and needy.

Sood was raided in September this year by the Income Tax department, which alleged that he evaded taxes worth over Rs 20 crore. The actor, however, said at the time that “every rupee" in his foundation was “awaiting its turn to save a life".

“While the entire nation and the world were keenly watching the actor offering possible help to the people, I-T raids were conducted," he said. “The actor has to avoid the fear of such things and continue to help society," Rao said, adding that the government of Telangana will extend all support to him.

Sood later said he would continue to help the poor despite raids, also adding that minister Rao is also delivering well for those in need.

