'Don't Justify Terrorism': India Slams Islamic Nations' Group for Comments on Yasin Malik Court Ruling

India on Friday described as “unacceptable" the comments made by OIC-IPHRC (Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission) criticising New Delhi for the court ruling against Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the world seeks “zero tolerance" against terrorism and urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) not to justify it in any manner.

“India finds unacceptable the comments made by OIC-IPHRC today criticising India for the judgement in the case of Yasin Malik," Bagchi said. “Through these comments, OIC-IPHRC has implicitly expressed support for the terrorist activities of Yasin Malik, which were documented and presented in the court," he said.

Bagchi was responding to media queries regarding the comments made by the OIC-IPHRC on the judgement of an NIA court against Malik. “The world seeks zero tolerance of terrorism and we urge OIC not to justify it any manner," the spokesperson said.

A special NIA court this week awarded life sentence to Malik in a terror-funding case.

The Kashmiri leader had earlier pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the case. The NIA court awarded life imprisonment based on section 121 (waging war against India) of the IPC and section 17 (raising funds for terror act) of the UAPA.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which was probing the case, had sought death penalty for Malik.

Malik, 56, has also been fined more than Rs 10 lakh as the court imposed different amounts for different sections he has been booked under.

Special Judge Praveen Singh also awarded varying jail terms for various offences under the UAPA and IPC. All the sentences will run concurrently.

Special judge Praveen Singh had on May 19 convicted Malik and directed the NIA authorities to assess his financial situation to determine the amount of fine likely to be imposed. Malik was facing a maximum punishment of the death penalty, while the minimum sentence for the offences committed by him is life imprisonment.

With PTI inputs

