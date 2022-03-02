'We Are Helpless Here', Says 19-Year-old Student Stuck in Ukraine

The 19-year-old Nimeesha Lumba, an Indian student, who has been stuck at Vokzal railway station in Kharkiv, says that she is terrified of the situation there (station) and does not know what is going to happen to her next.

“We are helpless here, we are stuck at the station for hours and we don’t know what is going to happen to us. We don’t even know if there is anyone out there to even help us," she told News18.

Panicked about her situation, Nimeesha’s mother, who is in India, is begging for help for her daughter.

“While sitting in India, I don’t know what to do for my daughter’s safety. But, I am doing anything and everything to help her. I also posted videos of the station on Twitter as well," she told New18.

Speaking to News18, another Indian student from Hyderabad, K Rohit who is studying medicine at Ivano Frankivsh National Medical University in Ukraine said, “the situations for especially Indian students are really bad here. While there are some officials from other countries to help people in the evacuation process there is no one for Indians."

Nimeesha is not alone in this situation, like her thousands others are currently stranded at the Vokzal railway station in Kharkiv. Many others also took to social media to highlight the problem and urged the Indian government to evacuate them.

Earlier, the Indian government had appointed four Union ministers — Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, and VK Singh — as special envoys of India to Ukraine’s neighboring countries. While Scindia will look after evacuation efforts from Romania and Moldova, Rijiju will head to Slovakia. Puri will go to Hungary, while Singh will be heading to Poland to manage the evacuation.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that 26 flights have been scheduled in the next three days to bring back stranded citizens from Ukraine. He also added that 12,000 Indian nationals have already left Ukraine, which is almost 60% of the Indians present in the strife-torn nation.

