'India Will Soon Launch Nasal Vaccine': Top Quotes from PM Modi's Address to Nation Amid Omicron Scare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Saturday on the occasion of Christmas and announced India will soon launch a nasal vaccine against Covid-19. This is time to be careful while engaging in festivities, warned PM Modi and urged citizens to not panic and follow Covid appropriate behaviour amid a surge in Omicron cases.

>Here are some top quotes from PM Modi’s speech:

• “Today, many countries are facing the threat of Omicron. In India too, many people have been found to be infected with Omicron. I would urge all of you not to panic, be careful and alert. Use of masks, hand sanitisation must be followed."

• “The experience of fighting the Corona global pandemic so far shows that following all the guidelines at the individual level is a great weapon to combat Corona. The second weapon is vaccination."

• “India started vaccination to its citizens from January 16 this year. It is the collective effort and collective will of all the citizens of the country that today India has crossed the unprecedented and very difficult target of 141 crore vaccine doses."

• “Till date, more than 61 per cent of India’s adult population has received both doses of the vaccine. Similarly, about 90 per cent of the adult population has received a single dose of the vaccine."

• “India has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen supported beds, 1.40 lakh ICU beds, 90,000 pediatric ICU and non-ICU beds. We have more than 3,000 working PSA oxygen plants, 4 lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed throughout the nation."

• “Nasal vaccine, world’s first DNA vaccine against Covid will soon start in India."

• “Vaccination for children in the age of 15-18 years will begin from January 3, 2022."

• “We all have experienced that Corona warriors, healthcare and frontline workers, have a huge contribution in keeping the country safe in this fight."

• “Therefore, keeping in view of precations, the Government has decided that a Precaution Dose of vaccine will also be started for Healthcare and Frontline Workers. It will be started in 2022, on January 10, Monday."

• “Those with comorbidities and above 60 years of age on the recommendation of their doctors will be eligible for precaution doses from January 10, 2022 onwards."

