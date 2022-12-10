“Don’t Want Theri Remake”: Pawan Kalyan Fans Tweet To Director Harish Shankar

Popular Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan has joined hands with filmmaker Harish Shankar for his next project. The actor-director duo had previously worked in the 2012 actioner, Gabbar Singh. Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming cinematic venture would mark the actor’s second collaboration with the Shock director. Although not much is known about the project, reports suggest that this Pawan Kalyan-starrer is billed to be a remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s blockbuster Theri. Seems like this news of Pawan Kalyan featuring in a remake did not sit well with many fans, with one crazy admirer even writing a note to the director, urging him to make original films.

Earlier, director Harish Shankar had dropped a tweet on his social media platform, announcing his yet-to-be-titled film, starring Pawan Kalyan. “Big excitement is on the way !!! Watch out this space guys !!!!" read the tweet where the filmmaker also tagged some of the cast and crew members of the movie.

As soon as the news of Pawan Kalyan starring in Theri’s remake started doing the rounds on the Internet, fans expressed their displeasure toward the actor for not working in original films. Apart from the tweets by Pawan Kalyan fans, demonstrating their unhappiness with the film announcement, one particular fan even went to the extent of threatening the director of killing himself if Harish did not drop the idea of the proposed remake of Theri.

Check out some of the other reactions by disappointed fans below:

Directed by Atlee, Theri is an action-thriller. The film featuring Vijay Thalapathy and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, minted enough money at the ticket window at the time of its release. For now, Harish Shankar has not responded to the suicide letter or the multiple tweets by fans. He is yet to give an official confirmation whether his upcoming directorial is actually a remake or not.

Meanwhile, talking about Pawan Kalyan, the 51-year-old is not new to remakes. He was earlier a part of the action thriller Bheemla Nayak which was a remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Pawan was also roped in as the lead in 2021 film Vakeel Saab which was a Bollywood remake of the Amitabh Bachchan-starter Pink.

