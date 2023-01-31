DpBOSS RESULTS TUESDAY, JANUARY 31, 2023: DpBoss Net is one of the well-known websites for lottery results, professional forecasts for winning numbers, and tips for bets. Every day, the Satta Matka results are released online. The website also makes it simple to acquire results for Matka Chart, Matka Online, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, and other types of Matka lotteries. On the website, you can also check for guessing numbers that have been shared after a thorough investigation. Check the winning numbers for January 30 and January 31 below:

GUESSING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 31

Golden Ank: 2-7-1-6

SRIDEVI MORNING: 189-81-470

Results at 09:30 AM 10:30 AM

KARNATAKA DAY: 348-51-290

10:00 AM 11:00 AM

MILAN MORNING: 148-37-700

10:15 AM 11:15 AM

KUBER MORNING: 237-27-115

10:45 AM 11:45 AM

KALYAN MORNING: 789-43-256

11:00 AM 12:02 PM

MADHURI: 338-40-145

11:45 AM 12:45 PM

KALYAN: 338-48-170

03:55 PM 05:55 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 790-67-124

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

MAIN BAZAR: 137-10-460

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

WINNING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 30

Golden Ank: 1-6-2-7

KALYAN NIGHT: 790-6

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 399-1

KALYAN: 338-48-170

RAJDHANI NIGHT: 129-2

KUBER: 140-5

SUPREME NIGHT: 556-63-256

MADHUR NIGHT: 236-12-138

NIGHT TIME BAZAR: 700-74-680

TIME BAZAR NIGHT [MAIN]: 347-41-560

TARA MUMBAI NIGHT: 579-10-389

WORLI: 120-30-145

CHENNAI NIGHT: 466-60-479

SUNDAY BAZAR NIGHT: 780-53-346

SUPER RATAN NIGHT: 130-41-560

SUPER TIME BAZAR NIGHT: 348-52-778

MAIN BAZAR: 137-1

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 128-1

MAIN MUMBAI RK: 460-0

ROSE BAZAR NIGHT: 156-20-280

Online Satta games can be played on a variety of websites. A number of applications are also available on Playstore that may be used to play the game. If you’d rather play traditional games, you can do so by visiting a local shop to place wagers and keep score of results.

Satta Matka and a few other lottery games are still played online in India even though it is illegal to gamble there. Several people engage in the game for rewards up to Rs 1 crore.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

Daily Satta Matka game results are available on DpBOSS.NET. By looking for guessing numbers before the game begins and keeping a watch on the outcomes that are reported on our page, you can try your luck. Online Matka games like Single, Jodi, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka are also available on the internet.

Users can utilize the Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart to examine prior outcomes before placing a wager.

WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?

The lucky number for that day is The Final Ank. The guessing number is available on the internet. The day’s Golden Ank is:

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY

The jodi, or pair of guessing numbers, that players can use to check when playing Satta Matka is DpBoss Fix.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti is the anticipated pair of numbers that have a decent possibility of appearing in Satta Matka. Visit DpBOSS.net to get these fix Jodi or fix Patti.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

Before the game starts, a player must maintain track of the Kalyan Jodi Chart. By showing the daily number of pairs, this chart assists users in estimating the number in the Kalyan game. They will be better able to understand the game and decide what to do as a result. Saconindia.org posts the Kalyan Satta results three times a day. The Kalyan results are made public between 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Result of Kalyan Day: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM

Result of Kalyan Night: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM

