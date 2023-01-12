What is DpBOSS? LIVE Updates of Satta Matka Result for January 12

DPBOSS RESULT THURSDAY, JANUARY 12: DpBOSS Dot Net is back with Satta Matka results for today. The site is a one-stop-location for all your lottery games like Matka Online, Matka Chart, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, Matka Result, and more. This lottery game is all about luck and guessing.

Users can find guessing numbers for the lucky draw that help people win rewards in crores on this site. Check winning numbers for January 11 and January 12 below:

GUESSING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 12:

Golden Ank: 3-8-4-9

KARNATAKA DAY: 110-20-578

Result at 10:00 AM 11:00 AM

MILAN MORNING: 127-05-113

10:15 AM 11:15 AM

KALYAN MORNING: 147-28-567

11:00 AM 12:02 PM

MADHURI: 150-69-360

11:45 AM 12:45 PM

SUPER DAY: 668-04-220

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

KALYAN: 359-79-180

03:55 PM 05:55 PM

MAIN BAZAR: 258-56-259

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

KALYAN NIGHT: 278-70-569

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 268-62-660

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BOMBAY: 570-29-568

09:35 PM 12:07 AM

MAIN KALYAN: 689-30-578

12:05 PM 01:35 PM

RATAN KHATRI: 247-31-155

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

SUPER KALYAN DAY: 578-08-279

03:00 PM 05:00 PM

SUPER KALYAN NIGHT: 237-23-120

08:30 PM 10:30 PM

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 270-97-340

11:00 PM 01:00 AM

KALYAN DAY: 330-64-130

04:05 PM 06:05 PM

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 11:

Golden Ank: 0-5-2-7

KALYAN NIGHT: 278-70-569

MAIN BAZAR: 258-56-259

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 268-62-660

RATAN KHATRI: 247-31-155

MAIN MUMBAI RK: 679-21-560

ROSE BAZAR NIGHT: 467-70-488

MAIN RATAN: 125-88-170

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 270-9

RAJDHANI NIGHT: 150-60-127

MILAN NIGHT: 479-03-346

KALYAN: 359-79-180

GOA NIGHT: 679-29-126

In today’s internet world, getting the Satta King result is quite easy as there are multiple websites to cater to that. Long before the independence of India, Satta Matka has been a well-liked lottery game in India. You can find applications to play this game online. The offline version of this game is available too. All you have to do is visit a nearby shop that engages in lottery games, and place the bet there.

While gambling is considered illegal in India, Satta King and a few other lotteries are legal. Generally, people participate in this game to try their luck and win easy cash money. This lottery game involves more than one participant and requires them to guess numbers to win the prize, which also includes Rs. 1 crore.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

DpBOSS.NET is a one-stop website for your daily Satta Matka game results. The game is all about luck and guessing numbers before playing. You can try your luck and keep a check on the results that are declared on this website. The website also includes some of the matka online games like- Single, Jodi, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka online.

Users can also check the previous results from Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart for analysis before playing the game.

WHAT IS THE FINAL ANK TODAY?

The final Ank is the lucky number for the particular day. You can check the guessing number on the site. Today’s Golden Ank is -

What is DpBOSS Fix Today?

DpBoss Fix Today is the Jodi or the pair of guessing numbers that users can check to play Satta Matka.

THINGS TO REMEMBER

Final Ank for the day is the guessing number presented on dpBOSS. DpBOSS Fix is the pair of guessing numbers by the site so that user can predict these numbers while playing Satta Matka. DpBOSS Fix Patti or DpBOSS Fix Jodi is the pair of guessed numbers which has the high chance of featuring in the Satta Matka. You can get these fix jodi or fix patti by visiting the DpBOSS.net. Kalyan Result is the Kalyan Satta Result which is published thrice a day on daily wages on saconindia.org. Kalyan jodi chart shows the number of pairs that have won in the past few days.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

Kalyan Jodi Chart provides the number of pairs daily to help users guess the right number in the Kalyan game. To make the right decision and increase the chances of winning, a participant must go through Kalyan Jodi Chart to win more Kalyan Jodi. It is important to keep a track of the Kalyan Panel Chart before playing the game.

This is the Kalyan Satta Result that is published three times a day. The Kalyan results are declared between 11:15 a.m.- 1:15 p.m. and between 3:45 pm to 5:45 p.m.

KALYAN MORNING: 11:00 AM 12:02 PM MAIN KALYAN: 12:05 PM 01:35 PM SUPER KALYAN DAY: 03:00 PM 05:00 PM KALYAN: 03:55 PM 05:55 PM KALYAN DAY: 04:05 PM 06:05 PM SUPER KALYAN NIGHT: 08:30 PM 10:30 PM KALYAN NIGHT: 09:25 PM 11:30 PM KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 11:00 PM 01:00 AM

