DpBOSS 2022: LIVE Updates of Satta Matka Result for December 21

DpBOSS RESULT WEDNESDAY, 21 DECEMBER, 2022: DpBOSS Dot Net is currently one of the most popular site that publishes Satta Matka result daily. The site also provides user with guessing numbers for lucky draw that sometime help people in winning crores. It is one stop website for Matka Online, Matka Chart, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, Matka Result, and more. Check guessing numbers for December 20 and December 21 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR DECEMBER 21:

Golden Ank: 3-8-2-7

KARNATAKA DAY: 113-5

MILAN MORNING: Result Soon

KALYAN MORNING: 235-03-148

11:00 AM 12:02 PM

MAIN KALYAN: 330-68-800

12:05 PM 01:35 PM

TIME BAZAR: 144-96-457

01:00 PM 02:00 PM

SUPER KALYAN DAY: 123-65-500

01:25 PM 02:45 PM

MAIN BAZAR DAY: 368-71-290

03:35 PM 05:35 PM

KALYAN: 360-94-112

03:45 PM 05:45 PM

KALYAN DAY: 166-39-333

04:05 PM 06:05 PM

SUPER KALYAN NIGHT: 220-47-124

08:30 PM 10:30 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 457-65-690

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

MAIN BAZAR: 239-45-267

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN RATAN: 459-80-460

09:55 PM 12:05 AM

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 480-23-346

11:00 PM 01:00 AM

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR DECEMBER 20:

Golden Ank: 0-5-4-9

KALYAN NIGHT: 457-6

SUPER KALYAN NIGHT: 400-44-158

KALYAN: 360-94-112

KALYAN DAY: 166-39-333

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 246-2

RAJDHANI NIGHT: 125-8

NEW BOMBAY: 388-9

MAIN BAZAR: 239-4

MAIN RATAN: 459-8

GUJRAT NIGHT: 239-4

SUPER RATAN NIGHT: 200-2

KALYAN MORNING: 235-03-148

TIME BAZAR MORNING: 900-9

KUBER MORNING: 140-5

MILAN MORNING: 460-03-355

SUPER RATAN MORNING: 390-2

MAIN KALYAN: 330-6

SUPER DAY: 778-2

TIME BAZAR: 144-9

SUPER RATAN DAY: 149-4

SUPER KALYAN DAY: 123-6

TIME BAZAR DAY: 268-6

MAIN BAZAR DAY: 368-71-290

NIGHT TIME BAZAR: 445-3

Online games has gained popularity in the last few years. Today in the digital world, satta games is played mostly online through several websites. The game has it’s origin before Indian Independence. Not only this, there are many Apps on Playstore that one can use to play the game. Those who prefer to play offline game can do so by visiting the shop near them to place the bet and check results.

Although gambling is illegal in India since the British government introduced the Public Gambling Act in 1867, online Satta Matka is legal. Many people participate in it to try their luck. Some lotteries and horse racing games are also legal in India. Played between more than one people, the game involves guessing numbers to win the prize, including Rs 1 crore.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

DpBOSS.NET is a website that provides user all satta matka games results online daily. Here you can also look for guessing numbers before playing the game. The guessing numbers may not be correct every time, still one can try their luck as it is displayed on the website based on extensive research.

DpBOSS.NET is currently one of the most popular site that provides results on a regular intervals. Some of the games of the matka online site includes, Single, Jody, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka Online.

Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart is available on the site so that users can analyze the old Satta results before playing.

WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?

Final Ank for today is the guessing number by the site for the benefit of the user. One can check final ank daily by clicking on saconindia.org daily.

Golden Ank: 3-8-2-7

What is DpBOSS Fix Today?

DpBOSS Fix is the jodi or pair of guessing number by DpBOSS so that user can predict these numbers while playing Satta Matka.

What is DPBOSS Fix Jodi?

DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix patti is the guessed pairs of number which has the high probability of getting in Satta Matka. You can get these fix jodi or fix patti by visiting the DpBOSS.net.

DpBOSS Kalyan Result Today

Kalyan Result is the Kalyan Satta Result which is published thrice a day on daily wages on saconindia.org. DpBOSS releases the Kalyan results at 11:15 AM- 1:15 and 3:45 PM to 5:45 PM.

Kalyan Day Result: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM

Kalyan Night Result: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM

As the name suggest, Kalyan jodi chart shows the number of pairs everyday that helps users to guess the right number in Kalyan Game. One must be go through these Kalyan Jodi Chart in order to Win More in Kalyan Jodi. Participants ahouls also keep track of Kalyan Panel Chart before participating in a game. This will help them understand the game better and take the right decision.

