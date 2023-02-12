DpBOSS RESULTS SUNDAY, 12 FEBRUARY, 2023: DpBoss.Net is back with the latest Satta Matka results on Sunday after the daily practice. For those searching for lottery results, the most accurate winning number forecasts, and guidance on placing the best wagers, the website serves as a one-stop shop. Results for Matka Chart, Matka Online, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, and Kalyan Matka are among the many options available to users. Check full list of winning numbers for February 11 and February 12 below:

Winning Numbers for February 12:

Advertisement

Golden Ank: To be updated soon

KARNATAKA DAY:

MILAN MORNING:

KALYAN MORNING:

SUPER DAY:

KALYAN:

MAIN BAZAR:

KALYAN NIGHT:

OLD MAIN MUMBAI:

MAIN BOMBAY:

RATAN KHATRI:

SUPER KALYAN DAY:

SUPER KALYAN NIGHT:

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT:

ALSO READ: Won The Lottery? Here’s 5 Things You Can Do To Ensure Your Financial Security

Winning Numbers for February 11:

Golden Ank: 3-8-2-7

KALYAN: 270-92-589

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 440-8

RATAN KHATRI: 357-5

MAIN MUMBAI RK: 156-22-345

ROSE BAZAR NIGHT: 234-9

MUMBAI MARKET NIGHT: 136-0

MILAN NIGHT: 455-44-248

WORLI MUMBAI: 270-91-380

BOMBAY RAJSHREE NIGHT: 167-43-238

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 227-1

MAHARAJ NIGHT: 349-65-690

NAVI MUMBAI NIGHT: 129-2

MADHUR NIGHT: 160-71-137

NIGHT TIME BAZAR: 268-68-224

TIME BAZAR NIGHT [MAIN]: 456-52-336

WORLI: 700-78-125

BALAJI NIGHT: 256-38-125

DHAN BAZAR NIGHT: 457-67-269

GUJRAT NIGHT: 247-33-490

MARATHWADA NIGHT: 258-50-569

NILAM NIGHT: 145-04-239

Advertisement

MAHARANI NIGHT: 146-10-677

Online games have recently surged in popularity. The vast majority of Satta games are played online via numerous Play Store apps. Satta Matka can also be played offline. You can place your bet at a lottery ticket retailer in your neighbourhood.

Advertisement

Even though gambling is illegal in India, some lottery games, such as Satta Matka, are authorized. Only by guessing a number can you win up to Rs. 1 crore in cash.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

Results for every Satta Matka game are accessible on DpBOSS.NET. You can try your luck by checking for guessing numbers before the game starts and keeping an eye on the results that are reported on our page. On the internet, you may also play Matka games like Single, Jodi, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka.

Before placing a wager, users can use the Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart to review previous results.

Advertisement

WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?

Advertisement

The Final Ank is the lucky number for that particular day. The guessing number can be found online. The Golden Ank for today: To be updated soon

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY?

When playing Satta Matka, players can check their Jodi, or pair of guessing numbers, by using DpBoss Fix.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

The projected pair of numbers that have a good chance of appearing in Satta Matka is DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti. To acquire these fix Jodi or fix Patti, go to DpBOSS.Net.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

A player must keep track of the Kalyan Jodi Chart before the game begins. This chart helps users estimate the number of pairings in the Kalyan game by presenting the daily number of pairs. They will be in a better position to comprehend the game and make decisions as a result. The Kalyan Satta results are posted three times a day by Saconindia.org. Between 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., the Kalyan results are made available.

Result of Kalyan Day: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM Result of Kalyan Night: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM

Read all the Latest India News here